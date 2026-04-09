Visa India chief Sandeep Ghosh to exit role, successor to be announced soon

Visa is set to see a leadership change in its India and South Asia business, with Sandeep Ghosh stepping down as group country manager after more than four years in the role.





According to media reports, the company confirmed that Ghosh will leave to pursue an external opportunity, adding that a successor has already been identified and will be announced shortly.





Leadership transition underway





A Visa spokesperson told ET that the decision had been communicated in advance to ensure continuity. “After over four years with Visa, Sandeep Ghosh… has decided to leave the organisation for an external opportunity,” the spokesperson said.





The company added that the transition process is in motion, with plans to name a replacement in due course.





Role in expanding digital payments





Ghosh led Visa’s operations across India and neighbouring South Asian markets, overseeing a period of expansion in digital payments adoption. During his tenure, he worked on strengthening partnerships with banks and fintech firms and widening the company’s payments footprint in the region.





His exit comes as Visa continues to deepen its push into digital transactions and collaboration across South Asia, a market that has seen rapid growth in electronic payments driven by infrastructure expansion and rising consumer adoption.





Extensive industry experience





Before joining Visa in March 2022, Ghosh was a partner in financial services consulting at EY, according to Storyboard18. He brings more than 35 years of experience across financial services, consulting and FMCG sectors, having worked in over 25 countries.





His previous roles include leadership positions at EY, AXA, Citibank, ANZ, RBS and PepsiCo, with a focus on digital payments, financial inclusion, business growth and strategic partnerships.





Ghosh holds an MBA in marketing and strategy from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and a Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and financial management from the University of Mumbai, the report said.





Focus shifts to next phase





The leadership change comes at a time when Visa is consolidating its position in fast-growing digital payments markets in India and South Asia.





With a successor already identified, the company’s next appointment will be closely watched as it looks to sustain growth and deepen partnerships in a highly competitive payments landscape.