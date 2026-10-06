Vivek Sapre joins Fibe as CHRO to lead people and culture strategy

Fibe has appointed Vivek Sapre as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), entrusting him with leading the company's people and culture strategy during its next phase of growth.





In his new role, Sapre will focus on strengthening leadership capabilities, developing talent and building a high-performance workplace culture across the organisation. The appointment comes as companies across the financial services sector seek to balance growth ambitions with evolving workforce expectations and rapid technological change.





Focus on leadership and workforce development





According to the company, Sapre will lead initiatives aimed at enhancing leadership effectiveness, expanding talent development programmes and embedding a culture of continuous learning.





His mandate will also include supporting employees as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into business operations and workplace processes.





Commenting on the appointment, Akshay Mehrotra, Managing Director and Group CEO of Fibe, said organisations must invest in employee development alongside technological advancement.





Mehrotra noted that as AI reshapes the way businesses operate, companies need to equip employees with the skills and confidence required to work effectively with emerging technologies. He added that Sapre's experience across human resources, strategy and financial services would help strengthen leadership pipelines and create opportunities for internal growth.





Brings experience across HR and business leadership





Sapre joins Fibe from Veranda Learning Solutions, where he served as Group CHRO, overseeing people strategy and HR initiatives across the organisation.





Before that, he was Head of HR and Corporate Affairs at NeoGrowth Credit, where he managed human resources, learning and development, administration and corporate affairs functions.





His career spans multiple disciplines beyond human resources, including consulting, business strategy, product management and leadership roles, providing him with a broad understanding of organisational growth and workforce transformation.





Key highlights from Sapre's professional journey include:





Group CHRO at Veranda Learning Solutions

Head of HR and Corporate Affairs at NeoGrowth Credit

Leadership roles across EY , L&T Finance , Tata-Hitachi , Mu Sigma and Infosys

, , , and Experience spanning HR, consulting, analytics, strategy, marketing and technology

Alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur





Building careers in a changing industry





Speaking on his appointment, Sapre said he was attracted to Fibe's focus on creating long-term career opportunities for employees in a rapidly evolving sector.





He said his priorities would include attracting high-quality talent, developing leaders who can drive organisational culture and creating clear pathways for career progression. He also highlighted learning and development as a critical area of focus, particularly as technology continues to influence workplace skills requirements.