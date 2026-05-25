Walmart loses two top executives months after John Furner takes over as CEO

Walmart is undergoing another leadership reshuffle less than four months after John Furner became chief executive, with two senior executives departing the company during a period of continued retail and e-commerce expansion.





According to internal memos viewed by CNBC, Tom Ward, chief operating officer of warehouse chain Sam’s Club, is retiring, while Cedric Clark, executive vice president of U.S. store operations at Walmart, is leaving the business.





The exits come as the world’s largest retailer continues reorganising its senior leadership structure following Furner’s appointment as CEO in February.





Senior leadership exits follow broader executive overhaul





The company has not yet announced a successor for Ward, while a replacement for Clark is expected to be named in the coming weeks, according to the memos cited by CNBC.





The leadership changes follow a wider executive restructuring introduced earlier this year alongside Furner’s elevation to the top role.





As part of that reshuffle:





Seth Dallaire was promoted to chief growth officer

was promoted to chief growth officer David Guggina became CEO of Walmart U.S.

became CEO of Walmart U.S. Chris Nicholas was appointed CEO of Walmart International

was appointed CEO of Walmart International Latriece Watkins became CEO of Sam’s Club





The appointments reflected Walmart’s growing focus on digital commerce, advertising, marketplace expansion and international operations.





Walmart continues growth despite consumer pressure





Furner assumed leadership of Walmart during a period of sustained business growth for the retailer.





The company has benefited from:





Increased spending from higher-income shoppers

Expansion of its e-commerce business

Growth in marketplace and advertising operations

Strong consumer demand in grocery and essential categories





Walmart recently crossed a market capitalisation of $1 trillion, driven partly by investor confidence in its digital business expansion and resilience in a challenging retail environment.





On Thursday, the retailer reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that delivered mixed results but indicated continued business strength despite consumer caution and elevated fuel prices.





Sam’s Club and store operations remain key focus areas





The departure of Ward is particularly significant for Sam’s Club, Walmart’s membership-based warehouse division that has become an increasingly important contributor to growth.





Ward had played a major role in operational strategy and store execution at the warehouse chain.





Clark, meanwhile, oversaw Walmart’s U.S. store operations during a period in which the company continued integrating digital fulfilment, in-store automation and omnichannel retail initiatives across its physical footprint.





The exits suggest Walmart’s leadership transition under Furner is still evolving as the company recalibrates operational priorities across its retail businesses.





Leadership changes come during retail transformation





The management changes also highlight the pressure on large retailers to balance store operations, digital growth and profitability amid shifting consumer behaviour.





Walmart has invested heavily in:





E-commerce infrastructure

Advertising technology

Marketplace expansion

Supply chain modernisation

Automation and fulfilment systems





At the same time, the retailer continues facing broader industry challenges tied to inflationary pressure, cautious discretionary spending and changing shopping patterns.





The leadership departures were first reported by The Wall Street Journal before CNBC reviewed the internal memos.





As Walmart advances its next phase under Furner, investors and employees are likely to watch closely for further changes to the company’s leadership structure and strategic direction.