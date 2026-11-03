Welspun Corp CHRO Rakesh Mehta resigns a year after appointment

Welspun Corp Limited has announced the resignation of Rakesh Mehta, its President and Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), effective from the close of business hours on November 2, 2026.





Mehta, who was also designated as Senior Management Personnel (SMP), cited personal reasons for his departure, according to the company's regulatory disclosure filed with the BSE and National Stock Exchange.





His exit comes around 13 months after he joined Welspun Corp in October 2025. People Matters had reported his appointment on October 14, 2025, when he took charge of the company's HR leadership.





Resignation effective November 2





The company disclosed the leadership change under Regulation 30, read with Para A (7) of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.





In his resignation letter addressed to the Managing Director and CEO, Mehta expressed appreciation for the support he received during his tenure and requested to be relieved on November 2.





He also committed to supporting a smooth transition to his successor.





The regulatory filing, digitally signed by Kamal Rathi, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, confirmed the following details:





Executive: Rakesh Mehta

Designation: President and Chief Human Resource Officer

Management status: Senior Management Personnel

Reason for resignation: Personal reasons

Effective date: November 2, 2026





The disclosure did not name a successor or provide details of an interim appointment.





From appointment to exit: Mehta's HR leadership experience





Welspun Corp announced Mehta's appointment as CHRO in October 2025, bringing more than three decades of human resources leadership experience to the organisation.





Before joining Welspun Corp, he had held HR leadership roles across several organisations, including Uno Minda, JSW Energy, Reliance Industries and General Motors.





His professional experience spanned HR transformation, industrial relations and people development.





At Welspun Corp, his mandate included driving the company's global people strategy, with a focus on:





Leadership development

Cultural transformation

Organisational excellence

Building future-ready talent ecosystems





His appointment came as Welspun Corp continued to expand its presence across infrastructure, building materials and global manufacturing solutions.





Successor details yet to be disclosed





The latest regulatory announcement confirms Mehta's departure but does not identify who will take over the CHRO position.





The company has also not disclosed any changes to its HR strategy, organisational structure or people management priorities following his resignation.





Mehta's commitment to supporting the transition indicates his willingness to facilitate the handover to his successor.





The leadership change marks a new transition for Welspun Corp's HR function, with further clarity on the company's next leadership appointment awaited.