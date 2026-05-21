Xbox hires former Amazon and Microsoft executives for top leadership roles

Xbox has expanded its senior leadership team with the appointment of industry analyst Matthew Ball as Chief Strategy Officer and former Microsoft and Amazon executive Scott Van Vliet as Chief Technology Officer.





The appointments form part of a broader restructuring and leadership push led by Xbox chief executive Asha Sharma, who is seeking to improve execution speed, sharpen strategic decision-making and strengthen the company’s long-term product roadmap.





According to reporting by The Game Business, Ball’s immediate focus will be on reinforcing Xbox’s console business, which continues to face mounting cost pressures linked to rising memory and storage prices.





Earlier this year, Ball told The Game Business that he was “pretty frightened” about the future challenges facing the console sector.





Xbox sharpens strategic focus





Ball joins Xbox after building a strong profile as a gaming industry analyst and strategist.





He is widely known for authoring the annual “The State of Video Gaming” report, which is closely followed across the games industry for its analysis of market trends, platform economics and technology shifts.





Before joining Xbox, Ball served as head of strategy and planning at Amazon Studios. He also authored the 2022 book “The Metaverse” and currently serves as chief executive of Epyllion, while also holding advisory and investment roles at Makers Fund and KKR & Co.





His appointment signals Xbox’s increasing focus on long-term platform strategy at a time when the gaming industry is navigating slower hardware growth, rising development costs and intensified competition across cloud, subscription and platform ecosystems.





Key areas Ball is expected to focus on include:





• Strengthening Xbox’s console business

• Improving long-term platform strategy

• Addressing cost pressures linked to hardware components

• Supporting product and ecosystem planning

• Enhancing strategic business execution





Technology leadership strengthened with AI expertise





Alongside Ball, Xbox has appointed Scott Van Vliet as Chief Technology Officer.





Van Vliet previously led Azure OpenAI and AI Core infrastructure initiatives at Microsoft. He also oversaw engineering operations for Microsoft Teams during the COVID-19 pandemic, when demand for collaboration platforms surged globally.





Despite his enterprise technology background, Van Vliet also brings gaming industry experience.

At Amazon, he worked across gaming-related divisions including Amazon Game Studios, Alexa and the Amazon App Store. According to The Game Business, he directly contributed to the development of “Minecraft: Fire TV Edition”.





Before Amazon, he served as Vice President of Digital Play at Mattel, where he worked on gaming and digital initiatives linked to brands such as Batman, Barbie, Angry Birds, Fruit Ninja and Cut The Rope.





Xbox said Van Vliet’s role will focus on improving how products are developed internally so teams can move faster and deliver stronger results.





His appointment reflects the growing overlap between gaming, AI infrastructure and cloud technologies as platform companies invest heavily in integrated digital ecosystems.





Broader leadership changes continue at Xbox





The new appointments come alongside additional leadership changes within Xbox.





The company has promoted Chris Schnakenberg to Corporate Vice President, Partnerships and Business Development. He previously served as Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development and joined Xbox from Activision Blizzard, where he spent 12 years in strategy, partner relations and business development roles.





Schnakenberg’s responsibilities will centre on relationships with third-party publishers, developers and gaming partners.





The leadership changes follow earlier appointments this month, including Jason Ronald taking oversight of Xbox’s upcoming Project Helix console initiative.





In an internal email cited by The Game Business, Sharma said the changes were designed to improve operational clarity and strengthen execution.





“These changes are about strengthening our foundation by creating more clarity and improving execution,” Sharma said. “As we head toward Showcase and beyond, we’ll continue making the changes needed to position Xbox for the future.”





Gaming industry faces strategic transition





The leadership overhaul comes during a period of significant transition for the gaming industry.

Major platform companies are facing pressure from rising development costs, hardware margin challenges and changing player behaviour, while also investing heavily in AI, cloud gaming and subscription ecosystems.





At the same time, console manufacturers are dealing with higher component costs, particularly around storage and memory technologies.





Industry observers say Xbox’s latest leadership moves indicate a stronger emphasis on long-term strategic planning, faster internal development cycles and tighter integration between gaming and AI capabilities.





With competition intensifying across consoles, cloud services and digital ecosystems, the appointments suggest Xbox is positioning itself for a broader transformation phase under Sharma’s leadership.