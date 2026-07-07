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Leadership

Zoomcar extends CEO Deepankar Tiwari's term until May 2027

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The car-sharing platform has extended Deepankar Tiwari's consulting agreement, allowing him to continue serving as Chief Executive Officer until May 2027.

Zoomcar Holdings has extended the term of Deepankar Tiwari, who serves as the company's Chief Executive Officer under a consulting agreement, until May 9, 2027, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).


The amendment, dated June 10, 2026, extends Tiwari's existing consulting arrangement, under which he has been leading the Zoomcar entities since May 9, 2025The company did not disclose a reason for extending the agreement.


Leadership arrangement continues


According to the SEC filing, Tiwari will continue serving as CEO under the amended consultant agreement through May 9, 2027The filing outlines the following details:


  • Executive: Deepankar Tiwari
  • Role: Chief Executive Officer, serving under a consultant agreement
  • Effective date of amendment: June 10, 2026
  • Extended term: Through May 9, 2027

The company did not announce any change to the CEO role beyond the extension of the consulting arrangement.


No additional governance changes disclosed


The filing does not indicate any changes to Zoomcar's board or committee assignments.

It also does not identify a replacement executive or provide additional information on succession planning.


No reason was disclosed for extending the consulting agreement.


Existing agreement amended


The latest amendment builds on Tiwari's original consultant agreement dated May 9, 2025, under which he was engaged to serve as CEO of the Zoomcar entities.


According to the filing, the amendment only extends the duration of the existing arrangement. No other leadership changes were disclosed.


The extension provides continuity in Zoomcar's executive leadership as the company continues operating under its current management structure. Any future changes to the agreement or the company's leadership are expected to be disclosed through subsequent regulatory filings.

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