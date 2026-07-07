Amazon bars breastfeeding business owner from in-person course

A business owner who travelled to attend an Amazon training programme says she was turned away after being informed her 20-week-old breastfeeding baby could not enter the company's fulfilment centre, despite notifying the retailer about her situation a week in advance.





Following the incident, Amazon apologised, saying its under-six site access policy had not been communicated clearly before the entrepreneur travelled to the event. According to BBC News, the retailer has also said it is reviewing its communication process to prevent similar situations.





Business course ended before it began





Rachael Bews, who heads a marketing firm, was due to attend an in-person session of a six-week business course at an Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline, Scotland, on Friday.





Bews had informed Amazon around a week before the event that she would need to bring her 20-week-old baby because she was breastfeeding.





However, while travelling to the venue by train, she received a phone call informing her children under the age of six were not permitted on the site.





The decision meant Bews could not participate in the in-person component of the programme.





Amazon apologises and cites health and safety policy





In a statement carried by BBC News, Amazon apologised to Bews over how the situation was handled.





The company said: "We sincerely apologise to Ms Bews that our site access policy was not communicated clearly before she travelled."





Amazon added the situation should not have occurred and acknowledged her frustration.





The retailer also reiterated that children under the age of six are not permitted inside any of its fulfilment centres under a long-standing health and safety policy covering both employees and visitors.





Key points from Amazon's response include:





The company apologised for failing to communicate the policy clearly before the event.

Children under six are not allowed inside Amazon fulfilment centres.

The restriction is part of an existing health and safety policy.

Amazon said it is reviewing its communication process to avoid similar incidents.





Breastfeeding arrangements were not practical, says entrepreneur





Speaking to BBC Radio 4's The World Tonight, Bews said the venue did include a lactation room where she could have expressed milk during the event.





However, she explained this was not a workable solution because she had not prepared for expressing milk before travelling.





She said she did not have sterilised bottles or the necessary equipment with her and added that not every breastfed baby would accept feeding from a bottle.





According to the BBC, Bews believes organisers should give greater thought to accessibility and inclusivity when planning business events.





She said becoming a new mother had been challenging, while continuing to build her business remained an important part of her identity. She also noted access to professional development opportunities matters for many working mothers and business owners.





Networking opportunity lost





Although Amazon told Bews she could continue participating in the online portion of the six-week programme, she said the in-person session was where much of the value lay.





According to the BBC, Bews said she missed opportunities to build relationships with other participants during informal conversations over coffee and lunch, connections she believed could have benefited her business.





The missed networking opportunity, rather than simply the classroom content, was among her biggest disappointments.





NHS guidance supports breastfeeding after returning to work





The BBC also highlighted existing NHS guidance for women returning to work while breastfeeding.





The NHS advises mothers to inform their employer before returning to work if they intend to continue breastfeeding. It also says continuing to breastfeed after returning to employment, education or training is entirely possible.





The guidance reflects wider workplace efforts to support breastfeeding parents while balancing professional responsibilities.