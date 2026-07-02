Capgemini Bengaluru daycare case: What happened, what the company said and what comes next

An alleged child abuse case at Capgemini's on-campus daycare facility in Bengaluru has sparked a police investigation, prompted the company to temporarily shut the centre and renewed attention on safety standards at workplace childcare facilities.





The case surfaced after videos purportedly showing caregivers abusing toddlers circulated on WhatsApp, leading to an FIR against five caregivers under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.





Responding to the incident, Capgemini confirmed to People Matters that it has temporarily closed the daycare facility while authorities investigate the allegations.





In a statement shared with People Matters, the company said: "Capgemini's foremost priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of its employees and their families. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts. As a precautionary measure, we are temporarily closing the Bengaluru on-campus daycare facility."





How did the case unfold?





According to reports by The Times of India and Deccan Herald, the alleged incidents took place at the daycare facility located inside Capgemini's HAL campus in Brookfield, Bengaluru.





Police said the matter came to light after videos allegedly showing children being mistreated at the childcare centre were circulated on WhatsApp.









Watch the full video here.









The videos were subsequently brought to the attention of the District Child Protection Unit. Based on a complaint filed by child protection officer Tilakesh Kumar, HAL Police Station registered an FIR on 29 June.





The investigation is currently underway.





What does the FIR allege?





According to media reports citing the police complaint, the FIR has been registered against five caregivers:





Manjula

Vijayalakshmi

Bhavani

Sindhu

Bindu





The caregivers have been booked under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.





Police said the children involved are believed to be between two and three years old. According to the complaint, the caregivers allegedly:





Physically threatened toddlers when they cried.

Sprayed water into children's mouths using a toilet jet spray.

Locked children inside bathrooms.

Made children sit on western-style toilets.

Placed children inside a front-loading washing machine.





These allegations remain under investigation and have not been tested in court.





Company moves to close the facility





While the police probe continues, Capgemini has taken the immediate step of suspending operations at its Bengaluru campus daycare.





The company said employee and family wellbeing remains its foremost priority and confirmed it is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as they establish the facts.





Capgemini has not commented on the specific allegations beyond its official statement.





Why this case matters





Many large employers, particularly in the technology sector, provide on-campus childcare facilities as part of broader employee wellbeing and family support programmes.





The incident is likely to sharpen conversations around oversight of third-party childcare providers, safeguarding protocols, vendor governance and compliance standards at employer-supported daycare centres.





Although the investigation relates to alleged actions by caregivers, workplace childcare facilities often operate within corporate campuses and form part of an organisation's employee experience.





What comes next?





The Bengaluru police investigation is ongoing.





Authorities are expected to continue examining the videos, recording witness statements and gathering additional evidence before deciding on the next course of action.





For Capgemini, the immediate priority is cooperating with investigators while the daycare facility remains temporarily closed.





The outcome of the investigation could also influence how organisations review governance and monitoring of workplace childcare facilities, particularly as employers continue investing in family-friendly workplace benefits.