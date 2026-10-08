Employees are more likely to quiet quit when employers quiet fire, study finds

Employee disengagement may be driven as much by employer behaviour as by worker motivation, according to a new study published in the International Journal of Business Information Systems.





The research, focused on the oil, gas and petroleum sector, found a clear association between quiet firing and quiet quitting, suggesting employees are more likely to withdraw discretionary effort when they perceive indirect pressure to leave their organisation. The study also found that strong workplace relationships can weaken this effect, offering organisations a potential pathway to improve engagement and retention.





The findings add fresh perspective to ongoing conversations around workplace culture, employee experience and organisational trust, issues that remain highly relevant for employers navigating talent challenges across industries.





Workplace behaviour influences employee engagement





According to the study, quiet quitting refers to employees limiting their work to formally assigned responsibilities rather than taking on additional tasks or extra effort.





In contrast, quiet firing describes management practices that indirectly encourage employees to leave, such as withholding opportunities, reducing support, limiting career growth or creating an unfavourable work environment.





Researchers found a positive relationship between the two behaviours. As instances of quiet firing increased, levels of quiet quitting among employees also rose.





The findings suggest employee withdrawal may not always stem from individual attitudes or motivation alone. Organisational practices and managerial behaviour can also play a significant role in shaping workforce engagement.





Social capital emerges as a key buffer





A notable finding from the study was the role of social capital in reducing the connection between quiet firing and quiet quitting.





Researchers described social capital as the networks, trust, shared norms and workplace relationships that help employees collaborate and communicate effectively.





Where social capital was stronger, the impact of quiet firing on employee disengagement appeared less pronounced.





Key findings from the research include:





Higher levels of quiet firing were associated with increased quiet quitting among employees.

Strong workplace relationships weakened the link between the two behaviours.

Trust, collaboration and shared organisational norms helped mitigate employee withdrawal.

Management practices emerged as an important factor influencing workforce engagement.





The findings indicate that healthy workplace relationships can act as a protective mechanism even when employees face challenging organisational conditions.





Implications for HR and business leaders





The study suggests organisations may need to broaden how they approach employee disengagement and retention challenges.





Rather than viewing quiet quitting solely as an employee performance issue, employers may need to examine management practices, workplace culture and leadership behaviours that contribute to disengagement.





For HR leaders, the findings reinforce the importance of fostering transparent communication, equitable opportunities and supportive manager-employee relationships.





The research also points to the value of investing in trust-building initiatives, collaboration and stronger workplace communities, particularly as organisations continue to adapt to evolving workforce expectations.





Why the findings matter now





Discussions around quiet quitting and employee engagement have become increasingly prominent since the pandemic reshaped workplace priorities globally.





As organisations focus on productivity, retention and employee wellbeing, the study offers evidence that workplace culture and leadership practices remain critical determinants of workforce commitment.





The researchers suggest future conversations around disengagement should consider organisational behaviour alongside individual employee factors, creating a more balanced understanding of why employees choose to withdraw effort or remain engaged.