Ex-Wipro employee alleges workplace harassment and religious conversion pressure; company responds

A former Wipro employee has accused her supervisor and another colleague of workplace harassment, religious coercion and retaliation, prompting a police inquiry in Pune. The company has responded by stating that it is cooperating with investigators and maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment, discrimination and misconduct.





According to reporting by India Today, the complainant, who worked as a project manager, alleged that she was subjected to sustained mental harassment while working at Wipro's operations in Pune's IT hub of Hinjawadi.





Police have confirmed that an inquiry is underway and said they are examining both the allegations and the actions taken by the company under applicable workplace harassment provisions.





Complaint alleges harassment, coercion and workplace retaliation





In her complaint, the former employee alleged that her Bengaluru-based female supervisor subjected her to mental harassment over an extended period.





She further claimed that another colleague pressured her to convert to Islam and enter into a relationship. According to the complaint cited by India Today, she was allegedly offered marriage and opportunities to settle abroad if she accepted the proposal.





The complainant said she repeatedly rejected the advances and reported the matter to senior officials within the organisation.





However, she alleged that instead of receiving support, she experienced retaliation after raising concerns internally.





Allegations outlined in the complaint





According to the complaint reported by India Today, the former employee alleged:





• Sustained mental harassment by her supervisor.

• Pressure from a colleague to convert to Islam and enter into a relationship.

• Retaliation after reporting concerns to company officials.

• Unauthorised changes to her laptop credentials and access rights.

• Submission of a resignation without her consent.

• Defamation, pressure and threats that ultimately resulted in the loss of her job.





The complainant also alleged that members of the Human Resources department were involved in efforts to force her resignation.





She claimed her access to workplace systems was blocked and that her resignation was processed without her approval.





Following the incident, she served a legal notice to Wipro seeking cancellation of the alleged resignation, reinstatement with full back wages, a written apology and compensation of Rs 50 lakh for mental harassment, according to India Today.





Police seek details of internal actions





Pune Police have confirmed receipt of the complaint and said investigations are ongoing.

According to India Today, Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare of Hinjawadi Police Station said the complainant had accused her superior of making objectionable remarks and pressuring her to resign.





Police are also reviewing whether the company took appropriate action under the provisions of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.





Pandhare told India Today that the accused supervisor, who is based in Bengaluru and manages work remotely, has been asked to appear before investigators for questioning.





When asked specifically about the allegations relating to religious conversion, the police official said investigators were verifying all claims contained in the complaint.





Police have also sought details regarding any internal inquiry conducted by the company and any action taken in response to the employee's complaints.





Wipro says it is cooperating with investigators





Responding to the allegations, Wipro said employee welfare, dignity and respect remain central to its workplace policies.





In a statement cited by India Today, the company said it maintains a zero-tolerance approach towards misconduct, discrimination, harassment and actions that compromise an employee's rights and freedoms.





The company stated that it has been fully cooperating with investigators and has provided relevant information and documents requested by Pune Police.





Wipro's response





Wipro said:





• It maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and discrimination.

• Employee welfare, dignity and respect are paramount.

• The company is cooperating fully with investigators.

• Relevant documents and information have been shared with Pune Police.

• It remains committed to maintaining a safe, inclusive and respectful workplace.





The company added that because the matter remains under investigation, it could not comment on the specific allegations.





Investigation remains ongoing





The case emerges weeks after separate allegations reported from a TCS facility in Nashik involving claims of sexual abuse and forced religious conversion by employees.





In the Wipro matter, authorities have not announced any findings, and the allegations remain under investigation.





As police continue gathering statements and reviewing company records, the inquiry is expected to focus on both the employee's allegations and the organisation's handling of the complaints through its internal processes.