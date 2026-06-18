Goldman and JPMorgan offer temporary work-from-home flexibility during World Cup

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase are temporarily relaxing their return-to-office requirements during the FIFA World Cup, allowing employees to seek approval to work remotely on match days as host cities prepare for significant transport disruption.





According to reporting by the Financial Times, both Wall Street banks informed staff that they may request permission to work from home on days when matches are scheduled, citing concerns that travel to and from offices could become more difficult in affected cities, including New York.





The move marks a notable shift for two firms that have been among the strongest supporters of in-person office attendance since the pandemic, underscoring the practical challenges posed by one of the world's largest sporting events.





Temporary flexibility amid transport concerns





The policy changes come as cities hosting World Cup matches brace for heavy crowds, increased demand on public transport systems and potential traffic bottlenecks around stadiums and fan zones.





A leaked internal memo reviewed by the Financial Times reportedly showed that JPMorgan's temporary arrangement applies to employees across the United States, Canada and Mexico during the tournament.





Meanwhile, people familiar with the matter told the publication that Goldman Sachs has also notified staff that they can seek approval to work remotely when matches are scheduled in cities where commuting conditions may be affected.





Citigroup, which has maintained a more flexible hybrid-working approach than many of its Wall Street peers since the pandemic, has separately encouraged eligible hybrid employees in host cities to work remotely during the tournament, according to people familiar with the discussions.





Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup declined to comment, the Financial Times reported.





Banks soften stance on remote work





The temporary concessions carry added significance because both Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have consistently championed office-based work.





David Solomon, chief executive of Goldman Sachs, has previously described remote working as "an aberration", while Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, has repeatedly criticised widespread homeworking arrangements and advocated for greater office attendance.





The World Cup-related flexibility highlights how even firms with strict return-to-office policies may turn to remote work as a contingency measure when faced with exceptional operational challenges.





Productivity risks extend beyond stadiums





New research suggests that employers could face substantial productivity disruption during the 39-day tournament.





A survey conducted by workforce management company UKG involving 8,000 employees across eight countries estimated that the World Cup could result in at least $17 billion in lost productivity globally, with the United States accounting for $11.7 billion of that total.





Key findings from the survey included:





• More than 25% of employees said they were likely to miss work by arriving late, leaving early or failing to attend.

• Fourteen per cent said they planned to stream matches during working hours.

• One in five expected to report to work tired or exhausted.

• Eleven per cent said they anticipated arriving at work with a hangover.

• Nearly one in five indicated they would consider looking for a new job if work schedules negatively affected their World Cup experience.





Suresh Vittal, chief product officer at UKG, said widespread absenteeism and presenteeism can quickly affect productivity, customer service and workforce morale when large numbers of employees are impacted simultaneously.





Compliance considerations emerge





Beyond operational concerns, legal and workplace safety considerations may also be influencing employer decisions.





Legal analysts at Ogletree Deakins noted that employers remain subject to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's General Duty Clause, which requires workplaces to be free from recognised hazards.





According to the firm's analysis, organisations with offices located near stadiums, transit hubs and fan gathering areas may need to assess whether large crowds create risks for employees travelling to and from work.





Transit officials in New York and New Jersey have also urged commuters to work remotely on match days where possible and limit reliance on ride-sharing services because of expected pressure on regional transport networks.





The legal analysis noted that while federal crowd-management guidance was originally developed following a fatal retail crowding incident during a Black Friday event, the broader obligation for employers to anticipate and mitigate foreseeable risks extends beyond the retail sector.





A practical reminder for employers





The World Cup measures demonstrate that remote work remains a useful operational tool even among organisations that strongly favour office attendance.





As matches unfold across multiple host cities and transport networks experience fluctuating demand, employers face the challenge of balancing productivity, employee safety and business continuity.





For Wall Street's biggest banks, the temporary flexibility reflects a pragmatic response to an event expected to test infrastructure, commuting patterns and workforce management on an unprecedented scale.