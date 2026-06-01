Kerala weighs childcare-at-work mandate for firms with 50-plus employees

Kerala is considering a proposal to make childcare facilities mandatory in public and private sector establishments employing more than 50 people, signalling a potential expansion of workplace support for families across the State.





The proposal was announced by Bindhu Krishna, Kerala's Minister for Labour, Women and Child Development, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Development, during the State-level inauguration of Anganwadi Praveshanotsavam in Kollam on Saturday, according to reporting by The Hindu.





If implemented, the measure would require larger employers to establish childcare centres for employees, extending childcare access beyond existing public welfare infrastructure.





Proposal targets larger workplaces





Speaking at the event held at the C. Kesavan Memorial Town Hall in Kollam, the Minister said the State government was examining a proposal to mandate childcare centres in establishments with workforces exceeding 50 employees.





While no implementation timeline or legislative framework was announced, the proposal would apply to both public and private sector organisations.





Key points outlined by the Minister include:





Childcare centres may become mandatory in establishments employing more than 50 people

The proposal would cover both public and private sector workplaces

The initiative is currently under consideration by the State government

No final decision or rollout schedule has yet been announced





The proposal reflects a growing policy focus on workplace support systems that can help employees balance professional and caregiving responsibilities.





Anganwadi improvements also announced





Alongside the childcare proposal, Bindhu Krishna said the government would continue efforts to strengthen Kerala's anganwadi network.





According to The Hindu, the Minister said the honorarium for anganwadi workers has been increased and that steps would be taken to improve basic infrastructure at centres across the State.





She also said authorities would address concerns relating to food menus provided through the anganwadi system.





Anganwadis form a critical part of India's early childhood care framework, providing nutrition, preschool education and healthcare support to children and mothers.





New initiatives launched for children





The event also served as the launch platform for several initiatives introduced by the Women and Child Development Department.





Among the programmes unveiled were:





Distribution of the 'Kunjoos' card

Convocation certificates for children completing anganwadi education

Welcome kits for newly enrolled children





The initiatives were introduced as part of the State-level Anganwadi Praveshanotsavam programme aimed at encouraging enrolment and participation in early childhood education.





The function was attended by several elected representatives and senior officials, including Kollam Deputy Mayor Udaya Sukumaran, District Panchayat President R. Lathadevi, Women and Child Development Department Principal Secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph, and Additional Director Bindu Gopinath.





Potential implications for employers





If the childcare proposal progresses into policy, it could have significant implications for medium and large employers operating in Kerala.





Workplace childcare facilities are often viewed as a tool to improve workforce participation, particularly among parents of young children, while reducing logistical challenges associated with balancing work and family responsibilities.





For now, the proposal remains under consideration, with the State government yet to provide details on implementation requirements, timelines or compliance mechanisms.





As Kerala continues to invest in early childhood development and childcare infrastructure, the proposed workplace childcare mandate could become an important part of the State's broader social welfare and labour policy agenda.