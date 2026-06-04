Meta adds 30-minute pause option to employee tracking programme after backlash

Meta Platforms is easing parts of its controversial employee monitoring programme after weeks of internal pushback, allowing workers to temporarily pause tracking and granting exemptions to certain employees.





The company informed staff that employees using its AI training monitoring software will now be able to pause data collection for up to 30 minutes when dealing with personal matters. In addition, some workers will be allowed to opt out of the programme entirely under specific circumstances.





The changes mark the first significant adjustment to the initiative since it was introduced in April as part of Meta's effort to train its in-house artificial intelligence systems.





The programme captures employee interactions with computers, including mouse movements, keyboard activity and navigation patterns, to provide real-world examples that can help train AI agents.





Employee concerns prompt policy changes





The revisions follow growing criticism from employees since the programme's launch.





According to reporting by Reuters, some workers complained that the software increased home internet usage and drained laptop batteries. Employees also voiced concerns about privacy and the collection of personal information on work devices.





Internal opposition became increasingly visible across the company.





According to reporting by WIRED, one employee post discussing concerns about AI and workplace monitoring was viewed by nearly 20,000 colleagues. Employees also reportedly circulated protest flyers in company offices and raised objections through internal discussion forums.





In a memo to staff, Stephane Kasriel, Vice President at Meta's AI-focused Superintelligence Labs, acknowledged the feedback.





He said the company had heard employee concerns regarding personal data on work devices, battery life and the desire for greater control over when information is collected.





While maintaining confidence in the privacy protections built into the programme, Meta said the new measures would give employees additional flexibility.





Who can opt out?





Beyond the temporary pause feature, Meta is also creating a limited exemption process.





According to reporting by The Information, complete opt-outs will be available only to specific groups of employees upon request.





Those categories include:





Remote workers experiencing bandwidth constraints

Employees handling sensitive material

Workers who meet other approved exemption criteria





The company has not indicated that a broad opt-out option will be available across the workforce.





Why Meta launched the monitoring tool





Meta introduced the programme in late April as part of its wider AI development efforts.





At the time, company spokesperson Andy Stone told Reuters that AI agents designed to help users complete computer-based tasks require examples of how people actually interact with computers.





That includes actions such as:





Mouse movements

Clicking buttons

Navigating menus

Using dropdown selections

Completing common digital tasks





The goal is to improve the ability of AI systems to perform everyday computer-based work on behalf of users.





The initiative reflects a broader trend across the technology sector, where companies are increasingly seeking access to real-world behavioural data to train more capable AI systems.





Monitoring debate unfolds during major AI expansion





The controversy arrives at a time when CEO Mark Zuckerberg is significantly increasing Meta's investment in artificial intelligence.





The company is projected to spend between $115 billion and $135 billion on AI-related capital expenditure this year as it accelerates efforts to build what Zuckerberg has described as "personal super intelligence".





Speaking to analysts earlier this year, Zuckerberg said Meta would continue investing heavily in infrastructure required to train advanced AI models and deliver AI products to consumers and businesses.

The spending plans place Meta among the industry's largest AI investors as competition intensifies among major technology companies.





Workforce changes accompany AI strategy





Meta's AI expansion has also coincided with organisational changes.





In May, the company laid off more than 8,000 employees as part of efforts to streamline operations and shift resources towards AI-focused priorities.





In a memo to employees, Janelle Gale, Meta's Chief People Officer, said the company was moving towards flatter organisational structures and smaller teams designed to operate with greater speed and accountability.





The comments underscored how AI investment is influencing both technology strategy and workforce planning across large technology companies.





Balancing innovation and employee trust





The latest changes suggest Meta is attempting to balance the demands of AI development with employee concerns about workplace monitoring.





The company continues to view real-world user behaviour as valuable training data for future AI systems. At the same time, employee reactions have highlighted growing questions around privacy, consent and control as organisations seek new ways to develop increasingly sophisticated AI tools.





As AI becomes more deeply embedded in workplace systems, Meta's experience may offer an early indication of the challenges employers face when technological ambitions collide with employee expectations around transparency and trust.