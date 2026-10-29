“No Indian will ever remind you it’s the weekend”: Piyush Goyal’s remark sparks debate

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s pitch to Dutch investors about Indians’ willingness to work beyond office hours has triggered criticism from employees, social media users and political leaders, reopening debate over work-life balance and workplace expectations.





Speaking at the India-Netherlands Business Forum during his Netherlands visit on 27 October, Goyal said, “Nobody in India will tell you it's 5 o'clock. And certainly, no Indian will ever remind you it's the weekend.”





The minister highlighted India’s young, skilled workforce and willingness to work hard as advantages for businesses looking to expand. However, his remarks drew criticism from people who questioned whether long hours and weekend availability should be presented as strengths.





Social media questions the cost of India’s work ethic





The comments drew a wave of reactions online, with users questioning whether the minister’s pitch risked normalising overwork rather than celebrating employees’ skills.





One user, posting as Sincere Dibya on X, wrote the remarks presented Indian workers as people who had “surrendered the right to rest”, rather than as skilled professionals. Another user, Kiyomizu, described the performance as “disgraceful”, while the account Pragmatic Hindu highlighted the perceived contradiction between calls to shed a colonial mindset and the message about workers’ availability.





Other posts questioned whether India’s work culture had changed meaningfully over the past several centuries. A separate post criticised the remarks by comparing the minister’s message with the expectations placed on employees in government offices.





The criticism centred on a broader concern: long working hours should not automatically be equated with productivity, professional commitment or national pride.















KITU warns against normalising excessive work





The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) formally objected to Goyal’s remarks in a statement issued on 28 October, according to NDTV Profit.





The union warned the comments could encourage employers to expect staff to remain available beyond regular working hours, including weekends. It described the remarks as a glorification of excessive work and raised concerns over their implications for employee dignity, health and personal lives.





KITU also called for stronger enforcement of labour laws and international labour standards. Its statement, signed by general secretary Suhas Adiga, stressed the importance of reasonable schedules, weekly rest and the right to disconnect outside official working hours.





The union said rest, family time and personal development should be treated as essential parts of life, rather than benefits dependent on an employer’s discretion.





Harsh Goenka backs the business case for longer hours





The response was not uniformly critical. Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Group, defended the broader point behind Goyal’s comments, saying India’s willingness to work late when required could offer businesses a competitive advantage.





In a post on X, Goenka said the minister may have spoken jokingly, but there was a serious point behind the remark. He contrasted working patterns in parts of Europe with Indian professionals’ willingness to work late into the night and through weekends when business demands require it.





The differing responses reflect two perspectives on workplace culture. Businesses may value flexibility and employees’ willingness to meet demanding deadlines, while workers’ representatives warn against turning exceptional effort into a permanent expectation.





The debate moves beyond a five o’clock sign-off





Goyal’s comments have revived questions about how India markets its workforce to international investors while addressing concerns over employee welfare. The controversy also places renewed focus on the distinction between a strong work ethic and expectations of constant availability.





As reactions continue, the central question remains whether India’s competitive advantage should rest on the hours employees are willing to give, or on the skills, productivity and quality of work they deliver.