Startup's 64-year-old intern goes viral, founder says it's the 'best decision we've made'

A video featuring a 64-year-old intern working at a Mumbai startup has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise and reigniting discussions about age diversity in the workplace.





The clip was shared by Joshua Salins, founder of Hobby Tribe, who described hiring the senior intern as "the best decision we've made". The video has since resonated with thousands of viewers, many of whom applauded the company's willingness to embrace talent beyond conventional age expectations.





A workplace story that captured attention online





The video, posted on Salins' Instagram account, opens with the text: "POV: You have a 64-year-old intern at your startup."





It then shows the intern working at his desk, interacting with colleagues and participating in office discussions.





Throughout the clip, on-screen captions highlight the value he brings to the organisation, including what Salins described as the "priceless knowledge of building and scaling companies".





Another caption notes that the intern's experience is helping shape the company's culture.





Sharing the video, Salins wrote: "We just got a 64-year-old intern in the office, and it's the best decision we've made at @hobbytribe_official."





Watch the full video here.





Social media users celebrate experience and curiosity





The video quickly attracted attention online, with many users praising the decision and highlighting how experience and learning can coexist regardless of age.





Several commenters observed that the intern appeared to be motivated by curiosity, passion and a desire to contribute rather than necessity.





Others pointed to the benefits of intergenerational workplaces, where younger employees can learn from professionals who have accumulated decades of experience across industries and business cycles.





The response reflected growing public interest in workplace inclusion beyond traditional conversations around gender, ethnicity and disability.





Age diversity enters the workplace conversation





The viral moment has also prompted broader discussions about how organisations view age and experience in hiring decisions.





While startups are often associated with younger workforces, many business leaders increasingly recognise the benefits of bringing together employees from different generations.





Potential advantages frequently cited by workplace experts include:





Knowledge transfer across generations

Broader perspectives in decision-making

Stronger mentoring opportunities

Greater organisational memory

A balance between experience and new ideas





The Hobby Tribe video has become an example of how non-traditional hiring decisions can challenge assumptions about who belongs in startup environments.





Comparisons drawn with Hollywood film





Many social media users compared the story to the 2015 film The Intern, starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.





The film follows a 70-year-old widower who joins a fast-growing startup as a senior intern and gradually becomes a trusted adviser to the company's founder.





Several commenters described the Hobby Tribe video as "The Intern in real life", noting similarities between the fictional storyline and the startup's experience.





Beyond a viral moment





Although the video began as a light-hearted social media post, it has evolved into a broader conversation about age inclusion and workplace diversity.





At a time when organisations are grappling with talent shortages, changing workforce demographics and the need for continuous learning, the story has highlighted an often-overlooked idea: experience and curiosity are not limited by age.





For many viewers, the popularity of the clip suggests growing recognition that workplaces can benefit when different generations work alongside one another, combining fresh perspectives with decades of accumulated knowledge.