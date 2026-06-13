TCS engineer dies by suicide; note alleges workplace harassment by senior colleagues

A 48-year-old Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee in Pune has died by suicide, with a note recovered by police alleging prolonged workplace harassment by senior colleagues and reputational damage caused by a co-worker.





According to reporting by NDTV, Amit Abhay Brahme, an IT engineer based in Pune, died by suicide at his residence on 2 June. During the subsequent investigation, police recovered a two-page note in which Brahme detailed allegations against three colleagues, including two senior employees identified as Archana and Shashwati, and another employee, Vinod Palicha.





The case has reignited concerns around employee wellbeing, workplace conduct and the effectiveness of grievance redressal mechanisms within India's technology sector.





Police register abetment to suicide case





According to Pune police, a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the three individuals named in the note.





Sudhakar Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police, told NDTV that authorities are examining both the corporate and technical dimensions of the case.





Key developments include:





• Amit Abhay Brahme died by suicide on 2 June at his residence in Pune.

• Police recovered a two-page note during the investigation.

• The note named three colleagues and alleged workplace harassment and reputational damage.

• An abetment to suicide case has been registered against the three individuals named.

• No arrests had been made at the time of reporting.





Yadav said investigators are conducting a detailed inquiry into all aspects of the matter.





Allegations outlined in the suicide note





According to details reported by NDTV, Brahme alleged that senior colleagues systematically removed high-performing and successful projects from his portfolio and reassigned him work that was significantly more difficult to complete within expected timelines.





The note further alleged:





• Repeated public humiliation in front of team members and other staff.

• Sustained mental harassment by senior colleagues.

• Continuous pressure to resign from the organisation.

• False complaints allegedly filed to damage his professional reputation among colleagues.





Brahme specifically accused Palicha, whom he reportedly considered a friend, of submitting complaints intended to tarnish his image within the workplace.





The allegations remain under investigation, and authorities have not publicly disclosed findings that substantiate or refute the claims made in the note.





Union raises broader concerns over employee wellbeing





The incident has also prompted intervention from the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a trade union representing IT employees in Maharashtra.





In a statement cited by NDTV, NITES urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to examine whether sufficient safeguards exist within organisations to identify employee distress, address workplace grievances and prevent similar incidents.





The union said the case raises wider questions about how employers respond to reports of workplace pressure and mental health challenges.





NITES also drew attention to another incident involving a TCS employee in Pune earlier this year.





According to the union, Sujal Vinod Oswal, a 24-year-old TCS employee, was found dead on the company's Hinjewadi campus in January. While the circumstances surrounding that case remain under investigation, NITES said the occurrence of two employee deaths linked to the same corporate establishment within a matter of months warrants closer scrutiny.





Spotlight on workplace culture





The case arrives amid growing discussion across the corporate sector about psychological safety, employee support systems and managerial accountability.





While the police investigation will determine whether any criminal liability exists, the incident has already intensified debate around how organisations identify signs of employee distress and address allegations of workplace harassment before they escalate into crises.





The findings of the investigation are likely to be closely watched by employees, labour representatives and industry leaders alike as questions continue to emerge about workplace culture and wellbeing practices within India's technology sector.