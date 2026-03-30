Telangana passes law to cut salaries of employees neglecting parents

Telangana has passed a law that enables salary deductions for employees who fail to financially support their parents, marking a significant shift in how family responsibility is enforced through workplace-linked mechanisms.





The Telangana Legislative Assembly approved the Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026, which allows authorities to deduct up to 15% of an employee’s salary or ₹10,000, whichever is lower, in cases of proven neglect, according to The Indian Express.





BROAD COVERAGE ACROSS WORKFORCE





What sets the legislation apart is its scope. The bill applies not only to government and private sector employees, but also to MLAs, MPs, nominated members and local body representatives, making it unusually expansive for a welfare-oriented law.





The deducted amount will be transferred directly to the parent’s bank account, bypassing the employee entirely, ensuring enforcement is both immediate and traceable.





The law introduces a formal grievance and adjudication process. Senior citizens who feel neglected can file a complaint with the District Collector, who has been designated as the primary authority.





The Collector is required to dispose of the petition within 60 days, during which both the parent and the employee must be heard. Following the inquiry, an order specifying the deduction amount may be issued, The Indian Express reported.





The bill also extends eligibility beyond biological parents to include step-parents, broadening the scope of protection.





STATE STEPS IN WHERE EXISTING LAW FALLS SHORT





The move reflects a perceived gap in current legal frameworks. While the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 already provides for parental support, the Telangana government has argued that enforcement remains weak, particularly among salaried individuals.





Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, speaking during the Assembly debate, said that while parental care should ideally be driven by goodwill, the law would ensure that “the state stands on the side of parents when they are neglected”, according to The Indian Express.





The bill’s statement of objects frames the law as an attempt to translate social obligation into enforceable accountability, particularly among employed citizens.





APPEALS AND OVERSIGHT





To handle disputes and appeals, the bill proposes the creation of a Senior Citizen Commission with quasi-judicial powers. Headed by a retired High Court judge, the body will have the authority to summon witnesses, conduct inquiries, and review delays or contested orders.





The legislation also outlines provisions for changes in circumstances, including the death of one or both parents, allowing for modification or cancellation of deduction orders.





The effectiveness of the law will depend on implementation—particularly the capacity of district authorities and the proposed commission to handle cases efficiently and fairly.





For employers, the legislation could introduce new compliance considerations, especially in managing salary deductions and responding to official directives.





More broadly, Telangana’s move could set a precedent. If successful, similar models may emerge in other states, signalling a shift towards codifying social responsibility within formal economic systems.