Would you switch jobs to bring your pet to work? 55% say yes

Could a pet-friendly workplace influence where people choose to work?





According to the latest Pet Friendly Advantage 2026 Workplace Report released by Mars Pet Nutrition, 55% of employees said they would consider changing jobs if it meant they could bring their pets to work. The findings point to changing employee expectations, with workplace wellbeing extending beyond traditional benefits to include policies that support everyday life.





The company released the report as Mars Pet Nutrition India celebrated Bring Your Pet to Work Day with a campaign that brought pets into its offices and even onto employees' LinkedIn profiles.





Employees increasingly value pet-friendly workplaces





The Pet Friendly Advantage 2026 Workplace Report surveyed more than 16,000 employees across 16 European markets to understand how pets influence workplace preferences and wellbeing.





The research found:





55% would consider changing jobs if another employer allowed pets at work.

would consider changing jobs if another employer allowed pets at work. 81% believe pets help create a more relaxed workplace atmosphere.





According to Mars Pet Nutrition, the findings suggest pet-friendly workplaces are becoming part of broader employee experience and retention conversations.





India study links pets with better wellbeing





Alongside the global report, Mars Pet Nutrition India also shared insights from its Mars x Calm study, which explored the role pets play in the lives of Indian pet parents.





The study found:





93% said pets encourage them to take regular breaks from work.

said pets encourage them to take regular breaks from work. 92% said pets help them disconnect from screens.

said pets help them disconnect from screens. 88% reported pets reduce anxiety and overthinking.

reported pets reduce anxiety and overthinking. 79% said pets have positively influenced their overall mental wellbeing.





The company said these findings highlight how pets can encourage healthier work habits while supporting emotional wellbeing.





Campaign puts pets at the centre of the workplace





To mark Bring Your Pet to Work Day, Mars Pet Nutrition India launched a company-wide campaign across its offices and LinkedIn.





Employees temporarily replaced their profile photographs with pictures of their pets and adopted playful job titles, including:





Chief Barketing Officer

Chief Executive Floof Officer

Treat Acquisition Expert

Chief Entertainment Officer

Global Lead for Food Detection and Recovery





Inside the office, pets accompanied employees to workstations, meetings and common spaces, creating opportunities for informal interactions across teams.





According to the company, the initiative was designed to reinforce its purpose of creating "A Better World for Pets" while demonstrating how pets can contribute to collaboration, employee engagement and workplace culture.





Pet-friendly culture extends beyond one day





Mars Pet Nutrition India said pet-friendly workplaces are not limited to annual celebrations within the organisation.





The company highlighted Maya and Mia, two adopted office pets who have become permanent members of its India office. According to the company, Maya first made the office her home before being adopted, while Mia later joined the workplace, further strengthening the organisation's pet-friendly environment.





The company also said the campaign encouraged employees to share an important part of their personal lives with colleagues, creating more opportunities for conversation and stronger workplace connections.





As organisations continue to explore new approaches to employee wellbeing and engagement, pet-friendly policies are gaining attention as one of several workplace practices that can strengthen organisational culture. The latest findings from Mars Pet Nutrition indicate employees increasingly value workplaces that recognise the role pets play in their everyday lives.





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