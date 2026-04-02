Promotion is not a favour—it’s a fundamental right, says High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the right to be considered for promotion is a fundamental right, underscoring that delays in promotion processes can harm both earnings and long-term career progression.





The observation came in a recent order passed by Justice Harpreet Singh Brar while hearing a plea filed by a junior engineer seeking promotion within the Municipal Corporation of Amritsar, according to Bar and Bench.





COURT CALLS OUT DELAYS IN PROMOTION PROCESS





The Court held that the right to be considered for promotion flows from Articles 14 and 16(1) of the Constitution, which guarantee equality and equal opportunity in public employment.





It noted that delays in convening Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meetings—responsible for evaluating promotions—can lead to financial losses and delayed career advancement for employees.





“Delay in convening the DPC not only causes financial loss… but also adversely impacts future career progression,” the Court said in its order dated March 27, as reported by Bar and Bench.





To address this, the Court directed the State to ensure that DPC meetings are held every three months, signalling a push for greater administrative accountability in public sector promotions.





CASE BACKGROUND





The ruling came in response to a petition filed by a junior engineer who argued that his case for promotion had not been considered despite meeting eligibility criteria.





The petitioner stated that he had completed seven years of service and held a diploma in civil engineering, making him eligible for promotion to the role of Assistant Corporation Engineer. However, he was not considered in a DPC meeting held in January 2025, even though vacancies existed.





The State opposed the plea, arguing that the petitioner’s qualification—obtained through part-time mode—was not valid.





COURT REJECTS TECHNICAL GROUNDS





The High Court rejected the State’s argument, noting that existing rules protect employees already in service and allow them to be considered for promotion even if certain qualification criteria are not met.





The Court observed that the petitioner fell within the scope of these protections and was fully eligible under the applicable rules.





It subsequently directed the authorities to grant the petitioner notional promotion with all consequential benefits from the date he became eligible, and to issue the necessary orders within three weeks.





The ruling reinforces a critical principle in public employment—that promotion processes must be timely, transparent, and non-discriminatory.





With the judiciary emphasising promotion consideration as a fundamental right, government bodies may face increased scrutiny over delays and procedural lapses.





For employees, the ruling offers stronger legal backing to challenge stalled promotions—while for administrators, it signals the need for more structured and time-bound promotion systems.