After announcing 30,000 job cuts, UPS plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers

United Parcel Service (UPS) plans to hire 100,000 seasonal workers across the United States ahead of the 2026 holiday shipping season, highlighting how logistics companies continue to rely on temporary labour to manage peak demand despite ongoing workforce restructuring.





According to company statements and reporting by Reuters, the seasonal recruits will support package sorting, movement and delivery operations across hundreds of locations as parcel volumes rise sharply during the year-end holiday period.





The announcement comes months after UPS revealed plans to cut up to 30,000 operational jobs and close 24 facilities during 2026 as part of a wider effort to improve efficiency and align its network with changing shipment patterns.





Seasonal demand continues to drive large-scale hiring





While the company is reducing parts of its permanent workforce, holiday demand remains significant enough to require a substantial temporary workforce.





The seasonal recruitment programme will support operations between late November and early January, traditionally the busiest period for parcel delivery companies.





Key hiring details include:





100,000 seasonal workers planned for the 2026 holiday season

planned for the 2026 holiday season Roles focused on package sorting, movement and delivery

Hiring spread across hundreds of US locations

Flexible shifts available across operational functions

Some positions may create pathways to permanent employment





UPS said the additional workforce will help maintain service levels as shipment volumes increase during the festive shopping season.





Hiring levels continue to moderate





Although the recruitment drive remains one of the largest seasonal hiring programmes in the logistics sector, the numbers indicate a gradual reduction compared with previous years.





According to Reuters:





UPS hired 125,000 seasonal workers in 2024

Seasonal hiring declined to around 110,000 workers in 2025

The 2026 target stands at 100,000 workers





The latest figure marks the second consecutive year of lower holiday hiring, reflecting changes in network requirements and increasing use of automation across logistics operations.





Workforce strategy shifts towards automation and efficiency





The seasonal hiring announcement arrives as UPS continues to reshape its workforce strategy around technology investments and operational efficiency.





In January, the company announced plans to eliminate up to 30,000 operational positions and shut 24 facilities during 2026. The restructuring was linked in part to UPS's decision to reduce shipment volumes from Amazon, its largest customer.





The company is simultaneously investing in automation and facility upgrades to improve network productivity while managing costs.





UPS employs approximately 460,000 people globally, making it one of the world's largest logistics employers.





Implications beyond the US market





The development reflects a broader trend across global logistics and supply chain industries, where companies are increasingly balancing workforce optimisation with targeted seasonal recruitment.





For India, the move offers insight into how large logistics operators are responding to changing demand patterns. Indian logistics, e-commerce and quick-commerce companies are also preparing for festive-season demand surges, with temporary workforce requirements expected to increase during peak shopping periods.





As UPS advances its restructuring plans, the company appears focused on maintaining operational flexibility by combining automation investments with targeted seasonal hiring, a model increasingly being adopted across the logistics sector.