Amazon India expands workforce by 1.6 lakh ahead of festive shopping season

Amazon India has announced the creation of more than 1.6 lakh seasonal work opportunities across its operations network as it gears up for the country's upcoming festive shopping period. The hiring drive spans both its e-commerce and quick commerce businesses and covers locations across India.





According to the company, the new roles include direct and indirect employment opportunities spread across 400 cities, covering major metropolitan centres as well as smaller Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.





The move comes as online retailers prepare for one of the busiest periods of the year, when demand typically rises sharply across categories ranging from electronics and fashion to household products and groceries.





Hiring drive reaches cities across India





Amazon said the seasonal recruitment effort extends beyond large urban markets and includes cities such as Varanasi, Kochi, Jalandhar, Ghaziabad and Ranchi.





The newly hired associates will support the company's nationwide operations network and undertake activities including:





Picking customer orders

Packing shipments

Sorting and processing parcels

Managing fulfilment operations

Delivering orders to customers

The company said most of these associates have already been onboarded and training programmes are underway to prepare them for the festive sales period.





Focus on fulfilment and logistics capacity





Speaking on the expansion, Abhinav Singh, Vice President, Operations, Amazon India, APAC, Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, said the company is strengthening its workforce to meet anticipated demand during the festive season.





According to Singh, the additional workforce will help Amazon enhance fulfilment and logistics capabilities while maintaining delivery commitments across India.





He also noted that the company continues to focus on workforce inclusivity by creating opportunities for women associates and persons with disabilities across its operations network.





Amazon added that many seasonal associates continue working with the company beyond the festive period, while others return annually during peak demand cycles.





Seasonal hiring market gathers momentum





The announcement comes amid broader growth in festive hiring across India's retail, logistics and e-commerce sectors.





According to staffing firm NLB Services, festive hiring is expected to increase by 15% to 20% during the second half of 2026. The company estimates this could generate between 2 lakh and 2.5 lakh seasonal and gig work opportunities across industries.





NLB Services said hiring patterns are evolving as employers increasingly recruit workers earlier in the season and expand talent sourcing beyond traditional employment hubs.





Workforce trends shift towards inclusion





Industry recruiters also report growing participation from:





Fresh graduates and first-time job seekers

Women candidates

Gig and flexible workers

Talent from smaller cities and towns





Companies are increasingly using technology-enabled and flexible workforce models to respond to seasonal demand.





He said festive hiring is becoming more strategic, helping employers access new talent pools while creating pathways for longer-term employment opportunities.





Festive season expected to test delivery networks





India's festive shopping season remains one of the most important periods for e-commerce companies, often driving significant increases in order volumes and logistics activity.





With demand expected to rise sharply in the coming months, Amazon's large-scale workforce expansion signals the company's effort to strengthen operational readiness and maintain delivery performance across the country. The hiring programme also reflects a broader trend in India's retail and logistics sectors, where seasonal recruitment is becoming a critical component of peak-season planning.