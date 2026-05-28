American Airlines plans to double India tech workforce to 800 employees

American Airlines plans to nearly double the workforce at its India technology hub to around 800 employees by early 2027, according to Reuters reporting citing two people familiar with the matter.





The expansion signals the airline’s growing reliance on India for core technology operations as global corporations accelerate hiring across global capability centres, or GCCs, to access engineering talent while managing rising costs and economic uncertainty elsewhere.





The Hyderabad-based centre, launched in 2024, currently employs about 400 professionals working across software engineering, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity functions, the sources told Reuters.





While the airline did not confirm the exact hiring target, it acknowledged continued recruitment plans and described the India hub as an important part of its global technology network.





“Teams in Fort Worth, Phoenix and Hyderabad work closely with the business to digitise processes, deploy new tools that improve speed to market and business outcomes, and build a more resilient airline and better experience for team members and customers,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.





Hyderabad emerges as a critical aviation tech base





The hiring expansion places American Airlines among a growing list of multinational companies strengthening their India-based technology operations.





Over the past few years, GCCs in India have evolved far beyond traditional back-office support roles. Many now handle critical business functions, including:





Software engineering

Artificial intelligence development

Cybersecurity operations

Research and development

Finance and analytics

Digital transformation projects





According to a 2026 Nasscom-Zinnov report cited by Reuters, India now hosts more than 2,100 GCCs employing approximately 2.36 million people and generating close to $100 billion in revenue.





The expansion by American Airlines also follows a broader aviation industry shift towards technology-led operational models. Airlines globally are increasing investments in automation, cybersecurity infrastructure, customer platforms and operational resilience tools.





Global firms deepen India hiring amid cost pressures





The airline’s India hiring push comes as several global companies expand their technology footprint across Indian cities including Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune.





Reuters reported that firms such as JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, McDonald’s, Nvidia and Eli Lilly have all increased technology hiring in India in recent years.





The trend reflects two parallel developments reshaping corporate workforce strategies:





Rising operational costs in Western markets

Growing demand for AI, engineering and cybersecurity talent





Industry experts have increasingly described India’s GCC sector as moving into a more strategic phase, where centres are directly involved in product development, enterprise transformation and innovation rather than purely support operations.





Last week, Southwest Airlines also announced plans to expand its Hyderabad GCC to around 1,000 employees over the next few years, according to Reuters.





Airline technology spending continues to rise





American Airlines said it has increased both technology investment and US-based technology hiring every year since 2021.





The company’s India operations are designed to work alongside teams in the United States rather than function independently, reflecting how multinational companies are integrating distributed technology teams into core business operations.





The airline did not disclose timelines for the planned hiring ramp-up or specify the roles that would be added at the Hyderabad facility.





However, the focus on AI, software engineering and cybersecurity aligns with broader workforce trends emerging across the aviation and travel sectors, where airlines are under pressure to modernise legacy systems while improving customer experience and operational efficiency.





As global businesses continue restructuring around digital capabilities, India’s GCC sector is increasingly becoming central to how multinational companies build and scale technology operations worldwide.