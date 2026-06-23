IITs warn 10+ recruiters over revoked job offers: Honour hiring commitments or get blacklisted

The All IITs Placement Committee (AIPC) has issued a warning to more than 10 recruiters that have revoked or failed to honour job offers made to students, giving them until August 15 to either fulfil their commitments or compensate affected candidates with three months' salary.





The move comes after around 100 students across 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) were impacted by withdrawn offers, according to officials familiar with the matter. Companies that fail to comply could be excluded from future campus recruitment cycles across all IITs.





The development was first reported by The Economic Times.





Placement body takes coordinated action





The AIPC, the apex coordinating body for internships and placements across IITs, has informed affected companies that continued participation in campus hiring may depend on how they respond to the issue.





Companies including Oracle, Interview Kickstart and SuperAGI are among those that have either revoked offers or failed to honour commitments made to students from the Class of 2026.





Professor John Jose, convenor of the AIPC, told the publication that the number of withdrawn offers is significantly higher than last year.





"This is certainly much more than last year, and on our part we are giving time to these companies to rethink their campus hiring plans or face non-cooperation from IITs in the subsequent hiring seasons," Jose said.





Recruiters face potential ban from future hiring drives





The strongest sanction under consideration is a coordinated exclusion from future IIT placement programmes.





Jose told The Economic Times that non-compliant companies could be barred from participating in placement drives for the Classes of 2027 and 2028.





The IIT system's recruitment calendar makes the timing particularly significant. Recruiter registrations for the next hiring season begin in September, while final placement activities start later in the year across campuses.





The AIPC is expected to review the situation again during its next meeting in early September before making a final decision on any restrictions.





Institutes seek solutions before imposing penalties





While the committee has adopted a firm stance, IITs are continuing discussions with recruiters in an attempt to find alternatives for affected students.





According to Jose, the committee is exploring multiple options, including persuading companies to honour the original appointments, onboard candidates at a later date or recruit them at revised compensation levels.





The immediate focus remains on securing employment outcomes rather than moving directly to punitive action.





Key details from the AIPC's intervention include:





• More than 10 companies have been contacted by the placement committee.

• Around 100 IIT students have been affected by withdrawn or unfulfilled job offers.

• Recruiters have been given until August 15 to respond.

• IITs are seeking either reinstatement of offers or compensation equivalent to three months' salary.

• A final review is expected at the next AIPC meeting in September.

• Companies could face exclusion from placement drives for the Classes of 2027 and 2028.





Compensation remains a sticking point





The Economic Times reported that some companies have already informed IITs that they are unwilling to provide three months' salary as compensation to affected students.





This has complicated efforts to reach a resolution and increased the likelihood of a broader confrontation between recruiters and India's premier engineering institutions.





The issue also highlights growing concerns around hiring reliability at a time when parts of the technology sector continue to face economic uncertainty and changing workforce requirements.





A test of campus hiring accountability





The dispute is emerging as one of the most significant placement-related challenges faced by IITs in recent years.





Campus recruitment has traditionally relied on trust between institutions and employers, with students often making career decisions based on accepted offers. A rise in offer withdrawals threatens that model and has prompted a coordinated response from IITs.





The coming weeks will determine whether companies choose to restore hiring commitments, compensate affected candidates or risk losing access to one of India's most sought-after talent pipelines.