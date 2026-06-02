India's tech hiring drops to 28-month low as active openings fall to 93,000

India's technology hiring market has slipped to a 28-month low, with active job openings falling to 93,000 in June as employers continue to scale back recruitment amid global uncertainty and weakening demand across key sectors.





According to the latest Active Tech Jobs Outlook report from specialist staffing firm Xpheno, active technology job demand declined 14% month-on-month, marking the steepest monthly contraction recorded over the past year.





The report attributes the decline partly to developments originating from the United States, a critical market for India's technology industry. The latest downturn extends a hiring slowdown that has persisted across much of the sector since 2023.





Mid-senior professionals account for largest share of openings





Despite the broader slowdown, demand remains concentrated among experienced professionals.





According to Xpheno, the current hiring landscape is characterised by:





• 93,000 active technology job openings across India

• 46,000 openings at mid-senior levels, representing the largest share of available roles

• Technology accounting for 44% of total active talent demand

• The sector remaining below the 50% contribution mark for the third consecutive month





The figures indicate that companies continue to prioritise experienced talent while maintaining a cautious approach to overall workforce expansion.





Entry-level hiring weakens sharply





One of the most significant shifts in the market has emerged at the entry level.





The report found that opportunities for professionals with up to two years of experience have declined substantially over the past year.





Key findings include:





• Entry-level openings fell 44% year-on-year

• Available positions dropped to 10,000 in June 2026

• The previous month recorded 13,000 openings





The data suggests that early-career hiring remains under pressure as companies focus on productivity, cost control and targeted recruitment.





H-1B uncertainty raises concerns over returnee talent





The report also highlights growing concerns surrounding technology professionals currently working in the United States under the H-1B visa programme.





According to Xpheno, changing conditions in the US could increase the number of technology professionals returning to India at a time when domestic hiring demand remains subdued.





The report noted that recent developments may create repatriation risks for certain sections of H-1B talent and observed a growing number of returnees entering the Indian market.





Xpheno further stated that the number of technology professionals returning from the US could potentially exceed the number of professionals moving there this year.





The staffing firm noted that India's technology sector has struggled to achieve sustained hiring stability since the recruitment surge witnessed in 2021.





IT services and GCC hiring lose momentum





Demand weakened across several major technology employment segments during the month.

According to the report:





• IT services hiring declined 16% month-on-month

• Global Capability Centre (GCC) hiring fell 6% month-on-month

• GCCs nevertheless recorded 31% year-on-year growth in technology talent demand





The figures suggest that while GCCs continue to outperform other segments over the longer term, hiring activity has moderated in the short term alongside broader market trends.





Office-based roles continue to dominate





The report also examined changing workplace preferences across the technology sector.





Despite public calls encouraging greater adoption of remote working arrangements amid rising fuel and LPG costs, office-based employment continues to dominate hiring activity.





According to Xpheno:





• 70% of all active technology openings are full-time work-from-office roles

• Work-from-office demand declined 16% month-on-month

• Full-time remote opportunities increased 8% month-on-month

• Remote openings fell 13% year-on-year

• Hybrid openings declined 22% month-on-month

• Hybrid roles were down 26% year-on-year





The findings indicate that while remote work remains part of hiring strategies, employers continue to prioritise office-based arrangements for the majority of technology roles.





Hiring market faces continued uncertainty





The latest report points to a technology labour market that remains sensitive to international developments and shifts in major client economies.





While demand persists for experienced professionals and GCCs continue to show long-term growth, overall hiring activity remains well below the levels seen during the post-pandemic recruitment boom. The combination of slower recruitment, reduced entry-level opportunities and the prospect of increased returnee talent from overseas markets could further intensify competition for technology jobs in the months ahead.





For employers and job seekers alike, the data suggests that India's technology hiring environment remains cautious, with stability yet to return to the sector after more than two years of fluctuating demand.