Infosys hires 20,000 graduates, signs $14.9 billion in deals in FY26

Infosys recruited more than 20,000 college graduates during fiscal year 2026, taking its total workforce beyond 325,000 employees, while securing 96 large deals worth $14.9 billion, according to comments made by the company's management during its annual general meeting (AGM).





The hiring momentum comes at a time when the technology sector is grappling with slowing demand in some markets, growing automation and questions around how artificial intelligence will reshape future workforce needs.





Despite those uncertainties, Infosys said it continued to invest in talent while strengthening its position in enterprise AI and digital transformation services.





Talent growth continues despite uncertain demand





Speaking at the AGM, Infosys management described FY26 as a year of disciplined execution.

The company reported 3.1% constant currency revenue growth during the financial year and expanded its workforce through continued campus hiring.





The recruitment of more than 20,000 graduates signals a sustained focus on building future talent pipelines even as many technology companies globally reassess workforce structures and AI-driven productivity gains.





Key FY26 highlights shared by the company included:





More than 20,000 graduates hired

Total workforce exceeds 325,000 employees

96 large deals secured

$14.9 billion total contract value (TCV) from large deals

3.1% constant currency revenue growth

Approximately $1 billion in annual AI-related revenue





The deal wins reflect ongoing demand from enterprises pursuing digital transformation, cloud modernisation and AI adoption initiatives.





AI emerges as the next major technology shift





Infosys management described artificial intelligence as a technology transition significantly larger than previous innovation cycles.





According to the company, AI is creating one of the most important shifts the technology industry has experienced in decades.





Management said Infosys is well-positioned to benefit from this transformation, noting that substantial work still remains across the software development lifecycle despite rapid advances in generative AI and automation technologies.





The company also highlighted a significant gap between AI experimentation and large-scale deployment among enterprise customers.





Bridging that gap, Infosys said, represents a major growth opportunity for technology service providers.





Why Infosys sees opportunity in enterprise AI





Addressing concerns that AI could reduce demand for IT services firms, Infosys management suggested the opposite may occur.





The company said many organisations are likely to favour customised software solutions tailored to their business needs rather than relying exclusively on standardised products.





As enterprises look to integrate AI models, agents and traditional business systems, the need for implementation, integration and scaling expertise is expected to grow.





"The greatest value will come from combining the world of models and agents with traditional systems," the management said during the AGM.





Infosys added that its focus remains on helping clients deploy AI with speed, confidence and enterprise relevance.





Upskilling becomes a business imperative





Alongside technology investments, the company emphasised the importance of continuous learning.





Management said the AI era requires organisations and employees to adopt new mental models and continuously upgrade skills to remain competitive.





The comments reflect a broader trend across the technology sector, where companies are increasingly investing in workforce reskilling alongside AI adoption.





For Infosys, talent development remains central to its strategy as client demand evolves from AI pilots and experimentation towards large-scale implementation.





AI business crosses billion-dollar mark





Infosys also reaffirmed that its AI-related business now generates approximately $1 billion in annual revenue.





The company expects this business segment to expand further as enterprises accelerate AI deployments and move beyond proof-of-concept projects.





With large deal momentum remaining strong, a growing AI business and continued investment in graduate hiring, Infosys is positioning itself at the intersection of two major industry priorities: workforce development and enterprise AI transformation.





As organisations worldwide seek to integrate AI into core operations, the company's ability to combine talent, technology and large-scale delivery capabilities is likely to remain a key differentiator in the years ahead.





New leaders, fresh capital, workforce shifts and unfiltered conversations — the story of work unfolds here.