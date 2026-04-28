Karnataka to provide free hiring support for GCCs under tie-up with Naukri.com

Karnataka has partnered with Naukri.com to offer newly established Global Capability Centres a 90-day free hiring support programme, in a move aimed at strengthening talent access and accelerating team build-out. The initiative is part of the state’s broader push to attract and scale GCC operations.





The agreement, facilitated through the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, will provide registered GCCs with a customised hiring package designed to support early-stage workforce requirements, according to reporting by Moneycontrol.





Focus on faster talent onboarding





The programme is structured to help new GCCs overcome initial hiring challenges and build teams more quickly in a competitive talent market.





Key features of the ‘GCC Starter Package’ include:





90 days of free hiring support for eligible GCCs

for eligible GCCs Access to premium talent sourcing tools

Assisted hiring services to streamline recruitment

to streamline recruitment Support for employer branding initiatives





The package is intended to reduce hiring friction during the early stages of GCC setup, when speed and access to skilled talent are critical.





Strengthening Karnataka’s GCC ecosystem





Karnataka has been a leading hub for Global Capability Centres, with multinational companies continuing to expand their presence in the state. The partnership reflects efforts to maintain this momentum by improving the ease of doing business in talent-intensive sectors.





By collaborating with a major job platform, the state aims to provide structured support for companies setting up operations, particularly in technology and services domains where demand for skilled professionals remains high.





Talent access as a strategic lever





The tie-up underscores the increasing role of talent infrastructure in investment decisions. As reported by Moneycontrol, the initiative is designed to help organisations align hiring processes with business timelines and operational needs.





The focus areas for the programme include:





Improving access to skilled talent pools

Enabling faster workforce ramp-up

Supporting organisational scaling in early stages

Enhancing visibility and employer positioning





Such measures are becoming more relevant as companies compete for specialised skills in areas such as technology, analytics and digital operations.





As Global Capability Centres continue to expand in India, state-level interventions are likely to play a larger role in shaping the talent ecosystem. Programmes that reduce hiring timelines and improve access to skilled professionals could influence location decisions and investment flows.





For Karnataka, the initiative reinforces its strategy of combining policy support with practical enablers, positioning talent access as a key factor in sustaining growth in the GCC sector.