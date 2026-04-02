Layoffs may rise, but Deloitte will hire 50,000 in India for AI roles: COO

Deloitte plans to hire 50,000 professionals in India, even as artificial intelligence continues to reshape global workforce structures and raise concerns over layoffs, a senior executive has said.





The hiring push, outlined by South Asia Chief Operating Officer Nitin Kini, signals a strategic pivot towards capability building in AI and emerging technologies, rather than workforce reduction, according to Moneycontrol.





HIRING PUSH IN AN ERA OF JOB UNCERTAINTY





The announcement comes at a time when several global firms are reassessing workforce size amid rapid AI adoption. While layoffs have dominated headlines across the technology sector, Deloitte is positioning its India operations as a growth engine.





Kini acknowledged that AI is altering job roles and may lead to redundancies in certain functions, but stressed that the company’s focus remains on creating new opportunities through reskilling and expansion

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“Rather than reducing headcount, the emphasis is on preparing employees for higher-value work enabled by AI tools,” he indicated, as reported by Moneycontrol.





UPSKILLING AT SCALE





A key pillar of Deloitte’s strategy is large-scale upskilling. The firm has already trained around 30,000 employees in AI capabilities, transitioning many into roles aligned with its internal platforms and digital services.





The company is also investing heavily in structured training programmes, with approximately 9% of its revenue allocated to capability building, innovation, and workforce development.

This reflects a broader industry trend where organisations are focusing on redeploying talent rather than replacing it outright.





INDIA EMERGES AS A CORE TALENT HUB





India continues to play a central role in Deloitte’s global delivery model, with nearly one-third of its global workforce based in the country.





The planned hiring expansion reinforces India’s position as a strategic hub for technology, consulting, and AI-led services.





As People Matters has previously reported, global firms are increasingly leveraging India’s talent ecosystem to scale digital capabilities while maintaining cost efficiency and innovation depth.





CHALLENGES AROUND AI ADOPTION





Despite the aggressive hiring and investment plans, Deloitte flagged concerns among Indian enterprises around AI adoption.





Key issues include data security risks and the cost of deploying AI solutions at scale, particularly for public sector organisations and large conglomerates.





Kini noted that businesses remain cautious about safeguarding sensitive data and managing unpredictable usage-based pricing models associated with AI technologies.





BALANCING INNOVATION AND RISK





Deloitte is also emphasising the need to balance AI advancement with robust cybersecurity frameworks.





Kini compared the approach to managing both performance and safety, suggesting that AI development must be accompanied by strong governance and security systems.





The firm is further investing in future-facing capabilities, including plans to establish a Quantum Centre of Excellence in India as part of its broader technology roadmap.