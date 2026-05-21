Southwest Airlines plans 1,000 hires at new Hyderabad innovation hub

Southwest Airlines plans to scale its newly launched Global Innovation Center in Hyderabad to nearly 1,000 employees over the next few years as the airline strengthens its technology and engineering capabilities outside the United States.





The Hyderabad facility marks Southwest Airlines’ first global capability centre outside its headquarters operations, according to comments made by senior company executive Krishna Kallepalli in an interview with Reuters.





The airline has already hired more than a dozen employees for the centre and expects to expand to around 200 staff in the near term.





Hyderabad hub to focus on technology capabilities





Kallepalli told Reuters the new centre is being designed as a technology-led innovation hub rather than a conventional outsourcing or support office.





“We don't want to just do a lift and shift and create another back office,” he said in the interview. “We are looking at business capabilities that are technology-infused.”





The centre is expected to support engineering and digital transformation initiatives across the airline’s operations as aviation companies increasingly invest in automation, cloud systems, data analytics and AI-enabled platforms.





Southwest Airlines has leased approximately 20,000 square feet of office space in Hyderabad, with immediate capacity to accommodate around 200 employees.





Hiring strategy centred on engineering and AI talent





According to Reuters, the airline’s initial recruitment plans will focus heavily on engineering talent across multiple technology functions.





Key hiring areas include:





Platform engineering

Cloud engineering

Network engineering

Data science

Machine learning





Kallepalli said the company intends to expand the workforce gradually and “at the right pragmatic scale”, although he did not specify a timeline for reaching the planned 1,000-employee mark.





The expansion reflects the growing importance of India’s global capability centre ecosystem, where multinational companies are increasingly establishing strategic technology and innovation operations.





India’s GCC ecosystem continues to evolve





India’s GCC sector has undergone significant transformation over the past decade, evolving from low-cost outsourcing hubs into centres supporting research, engineering, operations, finance and product development for multinational corporations.





Reuters noted that global companies continue to tap India’s deep engineering and AI talent pools even as governments in some Western markets push for stronger domestic hiring.





Hyderabad, in particular, has emerged as a major GCC destination alongside Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai, attracting investments from technology, financial services and aviation companies seeking access to skilled talent and digital infrastructure.





Kallepalli also told Reuters that AI is currently generating hiring demand within India’s GCC ecosystem rather than displacing jobs.





Technology investment reshapes aviation operations





Southwest Airlines’ expansion into India comes as airlines globally increase investments in cloud computing, operational automation and AI-driven systems to improve customer experience, operational efficiency and network management.





The launch of the Hyderabad innovation centre signals a broader shift among global enterprises towards building distributed technology teams capable of supporting digital transformation initiatives at scale.





For Southwest Airlines, the India expansion represents both a technology investment and a long-term bet on specialised engineering and AI talent as competition for digital capabilities intensifies across industries.