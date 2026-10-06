Study finds male managers hire more women after birth of first daughter

A new study has found that male managers who become fathers to their first daughter are more likely to hire women and improve women's earnings outcomes within their organisations, offering fresh evidence on how personal experiences can shape workplace decisions.





The research, accepted for publication in The Review of Economic Studies, examined what academics call the "daughter effect", a sociological concept suggesting that fathering a daughter can increase men's sensitivity to gender equality issues. Researchers sought to determine whether these changes in attitudes extend beyond family life and influence professional decision-making.





The study was led by Maddalena Ronchi of Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and Nina Smith of Aarhus University. According to reporting by PsyPost, the researchers focused on whether shifts in managers' attitudes could affect hiring, retention and promotion decisions.





Researchers examine a natural workplace experiment





Studying the impact of managerial attitudes on workplace outcomes is often difficult because personal beliefs are hard to measure directly. To address this challenge, the researchers used the birth of a manager's first daughter as a natural experiment, treating the gender of a newborn child as an essentially random event.





The study analysed Danish administrative registry data covering the period from 1992 to 2017. Researchers linked employer and employee records with family composition data to track changes in workplace outcomes following the birth of a manager's child.





The final sample included 6,701 employment periods involving male managers who experienced the birth of a child while remaining at the same company. The analysis focused on single-manager establishments, where the manager was likely to have direct influence over hiring and workforce decisions.





Female employment and earnings increased





The researchers measured two key outcomes: the proportion of female employees and a comparison of average earnings between male and female workers within the same organisation.





Among the study's key findings:





Women's share of employees increased by approximately one percentage point , representing a 2.9% rise from the average level.

, representing a from the average level. The female earnings measure increased by 0.017 points , equivalent to a 4.4% increase over the average score.

, equivalent to a over the average score. Positive effects were concentrated among managers who became fathers to their first daughter .

. The birth of a first son did not produce a similar impact on women's workplace outcomes.

According to the study, the observed improvements accounted for roughly 20% to 50% of the difference in women's outcomes between firms led by male and female managers.





Hiring behaviour appears to be the main driver





The research found the shift was primarily driven by changes in recruitment decisions rather than broader workforce restructuring.





After becoming fathers to a first daughter, managers hired more women with qualifications comparable to male candidates. These women were more likely to be highly educated, work full-time and receive higher salaries. Existing female employees who were strong promotion candidates also experienced earnings gains.





Ronchi told PsyPost that the findings suggest managerial attitudes can influence women's opportunities at work and can change more rapidly than previously assumed.





No measurable impact on business performance





One of the study's notable findings was the absence of any detectable negative impact on company performance.





Researchers examined indicators including sales, total employment and value added per employee and found no measurable change following the shift in hiring and promotion patterns.





The study concluded that managers were able to hire similarly qualified women without reducing productivity, suggesting previous preferences for male candidates did not provide a measurable business advantage.





Researchers also found that changes in hiring and earnings emerged almost immediately after the birth of a daughter and persisted for several years.





Findings come with limitations





The authors cautioned against interpreting the findings as evidence that fathers of daughters are inherently better managers.





Instead, they described the birth of a daughter as a useful research tool for examining how changes in personal attitudes may influence workplace decisions.





The study focused exclusively on single-manager businesses in Denmark, leaving open questions about whether similar effects would emerge in larger organisations with more formal HR governance structures. Researchers also noted that the analysis measured outcomes rather than directly observing managers' beliefs.





As organisations continue to examine barriers to workplace equality, the findings highlight how individual decision-makers can influence hiring and advancement opportunities. The study suggests seemingly personal life events may have wider implications for workforce diversity and career progression within organisations.