7,700 jobs affected as BMW moves to accelerate cost-cutting measures

BMW is set to accelerate cost-cutting measures and workforce adjustments after weakening demand in China and rising geopolitical costs forced the German carmaker to lower its profitability forecast.





The company is targeting a global workforce adjustment of around 5%, with approximately 7,700 positions expected to be reduced through retirements and voluntary resignations rather than large-scale layoffs. The move comes as BMW faces mounting pressure from softer vehicle sales in China, one of its most important markets, and increased operating costs linked to ongoing tensions in the Middle East.





According to Reuters, BMW's management and employee representatives are preparing to begin discussions on efficiency measures as the company seeks to protect competitiveness amid a challenging operating environment.





Profit outlook cut as market pressures intensify





BMW recently revised its automotive division profit margin guidance to approximately 1% to 3%, significantly lower than its previous forecast of 4% to 6%.





The downgrade reflects growing pressure on the company's financial performance as global market conditions become more volatile.





According to Reuters, the weaker outlook has been driven by:





Sluggish vehicle demand in China

Supply chain disruptions

Rising costs linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East

Increasing pressure on profitability across the automotive sector





Investor concerns have also weighed on the company's stock performance.





Reuters reported that BMW shares have fallen to their lowest level in nearly six years on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange following the revised guidance.





Workforce adjustments move into focus





As part of its response, BMW is preparing discussions with employee representatives and its works council to identify potential efficiency improvements.





The company has indicated that workforce considerations will remain part of the conversation as it seeks to reduce costs without resorting to large-scale compulsory redundancies.





According to Reuters, approximately 7,700 positions are expected to be removed through natural attrition, including:





Retirements

Voluntary resignations

Other forms of employee turnover





The approach allows BMW to reduce headcount while avoiding broader restructuring measures that could result in significant layoffs.





The planned workforce adjustment represents around 5% of BMW's global workforce.





Management signals faster cost reductions





BMW Chief Executive Officer Milan Nedeljković said the company would accelerate structural cost-cutting initiatives to maintain competitiveness in a rapidly changing automotive market.





The measures form part of a broader effort to strengthen operational efficiency as manufacturers contend with slowing demand, economic uncertainty and rising production costs.





Reuters reported that BMW intends to prioritise dialogue with employee representatives throughout the process, reflecting the importance of workforce consultation within Germany's industrial relations framework.





The discussions are expected to focus on balancing efficiency gains with workforce stability.





Industry-wide challenges emerge





BMW's challenges are not unique within Europe's automotive sector.





Several premium manufacturers are facing similar pressures as demand weakens and cost structures come under increasing scrutiny.





According to Reuters, companies including:





Mercedes-Benz

Volkswagen

Stellantis





are also navigating lower margins, softer consumer demand and higher operating expenses.





The developments highlight a broader shift across the automotive industry as manufacturers adjust to changing market conditions while managing significant investments in future technologies and product development.





Balancing competitiveness and workforce stability





BMW's planned workforce adjustment underscores the difficult choices facing global manufacturers as economic pressures intensify.





The company is seeking to improve efficiency and protect profitability without pursuing large-scale job cuts, relying instead on attrition to achieve workforce reductions.





As discussions with employee representatives begin, the outcome could provide an indication of how major industrial employers plan to manage costs in an environment shaped by slowing demand, geopolitical uncertainty and increasing competitive pressure.