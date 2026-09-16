adidas says less than 20% of India technology workforce affected by layoffs

adidas has said the impact of recent workforce reductions within its India Technology organisation is less than 20%, following reports that suggested a significantly higher number of employees had been affected at its Gurugram technology hub.





In a statement shared with People Matters, the sportswear company said the changes are part of its ongoing efforts to align its operating model with evolving business requirements and strengthen its long-term technology capabilities.





The company said it had made the difficult decision to reduce a number of roles within its Technology organisation in India as it adapts to a rapidly changing business and technology environment.





Restructuring aimed at strengthening capabilities





According to adidas, the workforce changes are intended to simplify parts of the organisation, strengthen critical capabilities and position the company for long-term success.





The company said the restructuring is focused on aligning its technology organisation with future business needs while continuing to invest in strategic areas of growth.





adidas also acknowledged the impact of the decision on employees and said it is committed to supporting affected colleagues throughout the transition process.





Company reiterates commitment to employees





In its statement, adidas expressed gratitude to employees impacted by the changes and said transition support measures are being provided.





Key points outlined by the company include:





The workforce reduction affects less than 20% of the India Technology organisation .

. The move is part of an operating model realignment.

The restructuring is intended to simplify organisational structures and strengthen critical capabilities.

Affected employees are being provided transition assistance.

The company continues to invest in strategic capabilities across the organisation.

Multiple open roles remain available within adidas.





The company also said affected employees are encouraged to explore internal opportunities as adidas continues to build skills and expertise required for the future.





India remains a strategic market





adidas reaffirmed that India remains a strategically important market for the company and said its Technology Hub continues to play an important role in supporting growth, innovation and digital transformation initiatives.





The statement added that the India Technology organisation remains central to adidas' broader technology and business ambitions despite the workforce changes.