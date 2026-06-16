After three rounds in 18 months, BlackRock trims workforce again

BlackRock has launched another round of job cuts, eliminating about 200 positions, or just under 1% of its workforce, according to reporting by Bloomberg.





The latest reduction marks the fourth workforce cut at the world's largest asset manager in roughly 18 months and signals a continued focus on what the firm describes as the ongoing management of a constantly evolving organisation.





The move comes as BlackRock integrates major acquisitions and expands into new areas of private markets investing.





Job cuts span multiple business functions





According to Bloomberg, the latest round of reductions affects employees across a range of functions, including:





Investment teams

Operations roles

Technology functions

Parts of the firm's private financing business





Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the cuts extend to BlackRock's private financing arm, which was significantly expanded following the firm's US$12 billion acquisition of HPS Investment Partners last year.





The acquisition marked BlackRock's largest move into private credit and formed part of a broader strategy to strengthen its position in alternative investments.





Bloomberg reported that the affected employees represent less than 1% of the company's total workforce.





Workforce reviews become a recurring feature





While the scale of the latest reduction is relatively modest, its frequency stands out.





BlackRock resumed workforce reductions in 2023 after largely avoiding broad-based job cuts during the pandemic period. Since then, the company has undertaken multiple rounds of headcount reductions.





According to Bloomberg:





BlackRock has trimmed jobs three times over the past 18 months before the latest round.

Two significant rounds of cuts were implemented last year.

Each of those reductions affected roughly 1% of the workforce.

The current round eliminates approximately 200 positions.





The pattern reflects a shift towards more regular workforce adjustments rather than infrequent large-scale restructuring programmes.





Firm describes move as organisational discipline





A spokesperson for BlackRock characterised the latest cuts as part of routine organisational management.





"The actions we are taking today are the ordinary discipline of a continuously evolving organisation," the spokesperson told Bloomberg.





The spokesperson added that the firm continually reviews staffing levels across its businesses to ensure it can best serve clients and align resources with strategic priorities.





The approach reflects a broader trend among large financial institutions and investment firms that increasingly conduct ongoing workforce reviews as business priorities shift.





Expansion and efficiency move in parallel





The latest reductions come despite BlackRock's continued growth and acquisition activity.





Led by Larry Fink, the asset manager oversees approximately US$14 trillion in assets, according to Bloomberg. In recent years, the firm has pursued expansion through acquisitions while seeking to strengthen its position in fast-growing segments such as private credit and alternative investments.





Bloomberg noted that the regularity of the workforce cuts is gradually reshaping the culture of a company that historically expanded through growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions.





The latest reduction suggests BlackRock is balancing expansion efforts with operational efficiency, even as it invests in new business areas.





As the firm continues integrating acquired businesses and broadening its investment capabilities, workforce reviews are likely to remain part of its operating model, reflecting a growing emphasis on continuous organisational adjustment rather than periodic restructuring.