AI push drives 45,800 tech layoffs in March, worst in at least two years

The global technology sector cut 45,800 jobs in March 2026, marking the sharpest monthly contraction in at least two years as companies accelerate spending on artificial intelligence and related infrastructure while tightening workforce costs.





Data compiled by Layoffs.fyi shows the scale of the reset, with firms across segments announcing job reductions as they reallocate capital towards AI, cloud capacity and semiconductor investments.





Job cuts accelerate as AI spending reshapes priorities





The latest layoffs underscore a structural shift underway in the industry. After a period of aggressive hiring during the pandemic, companies are now recalibrating headcount in line with slower growth and rising capital intensity.





According to reporting by India Today, March became the most severe month for tech layoffs in at least two years, reflecting both cyclical pressures and long-term changes in how companies deploy resources.





Several large firms have contributed to the latest wave:





Meta plans to cut around 8,000 roles

Microsoft has introduced a voluntary retirement programme covering nearly 7 percent of its US workforce

Oracle has reportedly cut about 30,000 jobs globally, including around 12,000 in India

Snap has announced fresh workforce reductions

Block is cutting around 40 percent of its workforce, affecting more than 4,000 employees





While companies have framed these decisions as strategic, the scale and spread of layoffs indicate a broad industry reset.





Capital flows shift towards AI infrastructure





The layoffs coincide with a surge in capital expenditure linked to artificial intelligence. According to The Wall Street Journal, companies are signalling that leaner teams combined with automation will define the next phase of growth.





Key investment trends shaping decisions:





Alphabet, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft are collectively expected to spend about $674 billion on capital expenditure this year

This figure is more than double the level seen two years ago, when AI investments were already elevated

Spending is concentrated in AI chips, data centres and cloud infrastructure





Even financially strong companies are facing strain. Reports cited by India Today indicate that Amazon could burn cash this year, while Meta’s capital expenditure may exceed half of its annual revenue. The company’s debt levels have also risen over the past five years.





Efficiency metrics gain prominence





Investors are increasingly rewarding operational efficiency over headcount expansion. Revenue per employee has emerged as a key metric, with analysts pressing companies on how they intend to scale output without proportional increases in workforce.





This shift is reinforcing the logic behind layoffs. Companies are attempting to fund capital-heavy AI strategies by reducing recurring costs such as payroll.





Block chief executive Jack Dorsey said while announcing job cuts, “We’re not making this decision because we’re in trouble,” as quoted in reports, reflecting the broader narrative that layoffs are part of repositioning rather than distress.





Risks to workforce stability and innovation





Despite the strategic framing, the approach carries execution risks. Large-scale layoffs can affect morale, weaken employee loyalty and increase attrition among high-skilled workers.

According to The Wall Street Journal, displaced engineers and product leaders may increasingly move towards startups or independent ventures, potentially redistributing talent across the ecosystem.





There is also rising public concern that AI-driven efficiency could lead to sustained job displacement. Resistance to large-scale AI infrastructure projects, including data centres, is already emerging in some regions.