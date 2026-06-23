'AI technologies may continue to result in reductions to our workforce': Oracle

Oracle has acknowledged that the growing use of artificial intelligence across its operations has already contributed to workforce reductions and could lead to further job cuts in the future, offering one of the clearest statements yet from a major technology company on AI's impact on employment.





In its latest annual report, the software and cloud computing company said: "The deployment of AI technologies across our operations have resulted, and may continue to result, in reductions to our workforce."





The disclosure comes after Oracle reduced its global workforce by approximately 21,000 employees over the past year, according to figures reported by the BBC.





Headcount falls as AI investments accelerate





Oracle reported having approximately 141,000 full-time employees as of May 31, 2026, compared with around 162,000 employees a year earlier.





The reduction represents roughly 13% of the company's workforce.





While Oracle did not attribute all workforce reductions directly to artificial intelligence, its annual report linked AI deployment to operational changes affecting staffing levels.





The disclosure arrives as technology companies increasingly redirect resources towards artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centres and cloud computing capabilities.





According to the BBC, Oracle has emerged as a major infrastructure provider for AI companies including OpenAI and Meta, while simultaneously expanding its own AI capabilities.





Restructuring costs climb sharply





The workforce reduction has carried a significant financial cost.





Oracle disclosed approximately $1.8 billion in severance payments and restructuring expenses during the past financial year.





The figure marks a substantial increase from the $374 million reported in the previous year.





According to the company's filing, restructuring efforts can create disruption and may result in shortages of skilled workers in certain areas, potentially affecting productivity and financial performance.





Key workforce and restructuring figures include:





• Workforce reduced from approximately 162,000 to 141,000 employees

• Around 21,000 positions eliminated globally

• Workforce reduction equivalent to approximately 13%

• $1.8 billion in severance and restructuring costs

• Previous year's restructuring costs stood at $374 million





AI spending reshapes priorities across Big Tech





Oracle's comments reflect a broader shift underway across the technology sector.





Major technology companies are investing hundreds of billions of dollars into artificial intelligence infrastructure, including advanced computing systems and data centres.





The BBC reported that Oracle plans to spend at least $50 billion on infrastructure this year as it competes to meet growing demand for AI services.





Industry-wide spending has accelerated rapidly.





According to figures cited by the BBC:





• Google, Amazon and Meta are collectively expected to invest around $650 billion in AI-related initiatives this year.

• Amazon plans to spend approximately $200 billion on AI investments.

• More than 100,000 technology sector jobs have reportedly been eliminated over the past year, according to employment tracking estimates.





Efficiency gains come with workforce questions





Many companies view artificial intelligence as a tool capable of improving productivity, automating routine tasks and accelerating innovation.





At the same time, the technology is prompting difficult questions about future workforce requirements.





Oracle's annual report suggests the company sees AI not only as a growth opportunity but also as a driver of operational efficiency that could alter staffing needs over time.





The company acknowledged that organisational restructuring may create challenges, including skills shortages in specific functions and potential productivity disruptions during periods of transition.





A clearer signal on AI's workplace impact





Technology companies have frequently highlighted AI's potential to create new products, services and business models. Fewer have publicly connected AI adoption to workforce reductions as directly as Oracle has done in its latest filing.





The statement is likely to intensify debate around how artificial intelligence will reshape employment across the technology industry and beyond.





As enterprises continue investing heavily in AI infrastructure and automation, attention is increasingly turning to how organisations balance efficiency gains, workforce planning and the need for new skills in an AI-driven economy.