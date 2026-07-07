Amazon cuts engineers, senior managers in fresh round of layoffs: Filing shows

Amazon has carried out another round of workforce reductions, eliminating 57 roles across multiple teams in Washington state, including software engineers, senior managers and directors, according to a regulatory filing made public under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.





According to GeekWire, the latest layoffs affected employees based in Seattle, Bellevue and remote locations. The filing indicates employees were informed of the job cuts during May and early June, with employment expected to end in August.





Engineers and senior leaders among those affected





The filing shows the workforce reduction spans technical, management and business functions. Employees affected include:





16 software engineers

Product managers

Creative marketing employees

Directors and senior managers

Nine remote employees, including investigation specialists and risk managers





The layoffs were spread across several business units rather than a single organisation.





Amazon cites organisational changes





Brad Glasser, an Amazon spokesperson, said the company submitted the WARN notice because several businesses across Amazon made organisational changes.





According to the statement cited by GeekWire, most individual business units affected fewer than five employees, although the combined reductions triggered Washington state's WARN filing requirement.





Glasser also said Amazon does not take such decisions lightly and remains committed to supporting employees affected by the restructuring.





Under Washington law, WARN notifications are required when more than 50 employees based in the state are laid off within a 30-day period.





Latest cuts follow broader restructuring





The latest filing adds to a series of workforce reductions across Amazon over the past year. According to GeekWire, previous rounds included:





2,198 Washington-based employees laid off in February

laid off in 2,303 Washington employees laid off in October 2025





The publication reported Amazon has eliminated roughly 30,000 jobs globally over the past year, making it the company's largest workforce reduction to date.





Software engineering roles have accounted for a significant share of previous layoffs, alongside positions in corporate support, legal, tax, advertising sales, robotics, gaming and Amazon's core technology organisation.





Restructuring continues despite strong financial performance





Earlier workforce reductions formed part of Amazon's effort to simplify its organisational structure.





According to GeekWire, Beth Galetti, Amazon's Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology, previously told employees the company was working to reduce management layers, increase ownership and remove bureaucracy.





Amazon continues to employ a substantial corporate workforce in the Seattle region, with around 50,000 corporate roles based there.





The latest job cuts also come as large technology companies continue investing heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure while pursuing operational efficiencies.





Amazon reported $181.5 billion in first-quarter sales, representing a 17% increase from a year earlier. The company posted $30.3 billion in profit during the quarter, supported in part by gains linked to its investment in Anthropic.





The latest WARN filing suggests Amazon's organisational restructuring remains ongoing, even as the company continues to report strong financial performance and expand investments in AI and cloud infrastructure.