JioStar has responded to reports of another round of layoffs, describing the move as a strategic business realignment focused on long-term growth. The company's statement follows a report by e4m indicating that approximately 150 employees could be asked to leave this week amid a fresh cost-cutting exercise.





While JioStar has acknowledged the impact of its business decisions on employees, it has not disclosed the number of people affected or confirmed the departments facing potential reductions.





In its response to e4m, the company said:





"We are rebalancing our portfolio to focus our investments on the businesses where we see the strongest opportunity for long-term growth. This is a strategic decision aimed at strengthening our competitive position in a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry. We recognize that these decisions will have an impact on some of our employees and we are committed to treating every colleague with respect and providing them every possible support through the transition."





The response positions the exercise as part of a broader review of business priorities, although the company has not provided specific details about the workforce implications.





Around 150 employees reportedly in focus





According to e4m's report, JioStar is preparing to reduce its workforce by approximately 150 employees as part of its latest restructuring exercise.





Sources familiar with the development indicated that the proposed reductions could extend across several business functions, including:





Marketing

Production

Studios

Other operational departments





Industry sources cited in the report also indicated that the eventual number of affected employees could exceed the initial estimate of 150.





However, JioStar has not independently confirmed the reported figure or identified the teams likely to face reductions. The company's statement acknowledges employee impact without specifying the scale of the exercise.





Portfolio realignment takes priority





JioStar's response highlights a shift in investment priorities, with the company looking to concentrate resources on businesses offering stronger long-term growth opportunities.





The restructuring comes as India's media and entertainment industry navigates changing audience behaviour, competition across television and digital platforms, and pressure to improve operational efficiency.





JioStar operates across television broadcasting, digital streaming, sports and content production. Its business structure emerged from the integration of Viacom18 and Disney's Star India, bringing together extensive media operations under one organisation.





The merger also created overlapping teams, functions and operational structures, prompting workforce rationalisation across different business areas.





The latest exercise appears to extend beyond the consolidation of overlapping roles, with the company's statement pointing towards a wider reassessment of its business portfolio and investment allocation.





Six months' salary reportedly offered as severance





Alongside the reported workforce reduction, JioStar is understood to be offering financial support to employees affected by the latest exercise.





According to people familiar with the development, the reported separation package includes:





A minimum of six months' salary.

A pro-rata bonus for the current financial year.





Industry sources have described the severance arrangement as comparatively substantial within the media and entertainment sector.





However, JioStar's official statement did not disclose details of the compensation or separation terms. The reported package has not been independently confirmed by the company.





Restructuring continues after Viacom18-Star India integration





The latest reported workforce exercise follows an earlier restructuring phase at JioStar in 2025, after the integration of Viacom18 and Disney's Star India.





The previous exercise involved layoffs, redeployment and consolidation of overlapping roles across several departments, including:





Sales and marketing

Programming

Distribution

Corporate operations





The integration brought together businesses spanning television broadcasting, streaming and sports, creating a large media and entertainment portfolio.





The consolidation also required organisational changes across teams and support functions as the combined business reviewed its operational structure.





With the latest announcement, JioStar has emphasised portfolio realignment and investment discipline as priorities for its next phase. The company has yet to disclose the final workforce impact, leaving the reported scale and departmental distribution of the cuts unclear.





The extent of the restructuring will become clearer once the company provides further details about its employee transition plans and investment priorities.