Organisations often identify future leaders through strong performance, technical expertise and consistent delivery. Yet, success as an individual contributor does not always translate into the ability to manage people, influence teams or deliver results through others.





The distinction is becoming increasingly important as businesses look to build leadership pipelines and prepare employees for larger responsibilities. Suman Kumar Ghosh, CHRO at Bajaj Electricals Ltd, believes organisations must look beyond past achievements and assess whether employees can create success through their teams.





In an interaction with People Matters, Ghosh discusses the risks of confusing performance with potential, the leadership capabilities often overlooked during promotions, and why practical experience must complement formal development programmes.





The difference between delivering results and leading people





High-performing employees are often considered natural candidates for leadership positions. However, the skills responsible for individual success may differ considerably from those required to lead teams.





Ghosh explains the distinction through the way individuals and leaders create value.





"Success for individuals relies on their own skills, performance, and results, whereas success in leadership relies on one’s expertise in motivating, mentoring, influencing, and getting results through others."





The transition can be difficult for employees accustomed to solving problems themselves. Leadership requires them to delegate, develop colleagues and align individual contributions with broader organisational objectives.





As Ghosh puts it, "Great performers create value through their own work; great leaders create value through the work of others."





Why performance can be mistaken for potential





One of the common mistakes in succession planning is treating past performance as a reliable indicator of future leadership effectiveness.





According to Ghosh, organisations frequently prioritise previous achievements, technical knowledge and employee visibility while overlooking capabilities required to manage more complex responsibilities.





"The most common mistake organisations make is confusing high performance with high potential."





He identifies several qualities organisations should consider when evaluating leadership readiness:





Learning agility: The ability to learn, adapt and respond to unfamiliar situations.

Emotional intelligence: Understanding people and managing relationships effectively.

Talent development: The ability to coach colleagues and help others improve.

Strategic thinking: Connecting individual responsibilities with broader business objectives.

Comfort with uncertainty: Making decisions and leading teams through challenging situations.





Ghosh believes organisations must examine how employees collaborate, respond to difficulties and develop their peers, rather than relying exclusively on their current performance.





The team becomes the measure of leadership potential





Individual achievements provide one measure of capability, but Ghosh believes leadership potential becomes clearer when organisations examine the performance of people working alongside an employee.





He suggests assessing whether individuals consistently develop, coach and improve the capabilities of their teams.





"A good indicator of leadership potential is not so much what a person achieves on their own but whether their team improves, succeeds and becomes more competent due to their leadership."

Delegation, information-sharing and the ability to encourage employees to take responsibility can help create stronger, more independent teams.





Ghosh also points to team performance, trust and collaboration as important indicators. The ability to generate results through colleagues, rather than relying entirely on individual contribution, can signal readiness for greater responsibility.





What promotion decisions tend to overlook





Technical expertise and short-term results often receive considerable attention during promotion decisions. However, Ghosh believes several leadership qualities remain under-recognised.





He identifies learning agility, emotional intelligence, the ability to nurture talent and strategic thinking among the capabilities organisations should assess more carefully.





Promotion decisions, he says, should consider not only what an employee has achieved, but also how those results were delivered and whether the individual can lead teams effectively.

Building trust, collaborating across functions and making decisions aligned with wider business objectives are equally important considerations.





Leadership development needs to move beyond the classroom





Formal leadership programmes can introduce employees to management concepts, but developing the behaviours required to lead teams takes sustained practice.





Ghosh notes that high-performing individual contributors often become accustomed to solving problems independently. Moving into leadership requires a different approach, built around trust, delegation and autonomous decision-making.





"While leadership courses focus on concepts, the actual process of developing behavioral skills involves experience, self-awareness, practice, and feedback."





He believes organisations should complement formal training with opportunities to lead projects, supervise teams and learn from real business situations.





Leadership assessments also need to shift towards evaluating future capability rather than rewarding past performance alone.





Ghosh recommends using a combination of:





Assessment centres and stretch assignments.

360-degree feedback.

Observation of leadership behaviour.

Evaluation of responses to challenging situations.

Assessment of relationship-building, teamwork and influence without formal authority.





These approaches can help organisations understand how employees respond when responsibilities become more complex.





Managers must become talent developers





The responsibility for preparing future leaders does not rest solely with HR teams or formal training programmes. Ghosh believes managers play an important role in identifying and developing leadership capabilities well before promotion opportunities arise.





"Managers should play the role of talent developers, not just performance managers."





This involves assigning employees challenging projects, exposing them to unfamiliar responsibilities and allowing them to make decisions. Managers should also coach employees on collaboration, stakeholder management and influencing others.





Opportunities to lead projects, mentor colleagues and navigate ambiguity can help employees develop the skills required for leadership roles before receiving formal promotions.





The changing expectations from future leaders





As organisations become more collaborative and agile, Ghosh believes leadership is moving away from authority and control towards influence, adaptability and teamwork.





Future leaders will need to combine business understanding with the ability to work across functions and respond to changing customer and technology requirements.





He highlights data-oriented decision-making, an enterprise mindset, digital awareness and comfort with uncertainty as important capabilities.





However, he also emphasises the continuing importance of empathy, accountability and the ability to build effective teams.





Ghosh points out that the strongest leaders are not necessarily the best individual performers in their respective functions. Their ability to unite people, build trust and nurture talent can be equally important in determining leadership effectiveness.





For organisations, the challenge is to identify these capabilities early and provide employees with opportunities to demonstrate them. Ghosh believes leadership development must become an ongoing process rather than an annual exercise, with managers recognising employees who support colleagues, take initiative and contribute beyond their defined responsibilities.





The central distinction is between rewarding what an employee has already delivered and assessing what they can enable others to achieve. For organisations building their next generation of leaders, recognising this difference is an important part of making promotion and succession decisions.