As eBay lays off 639 workers, it applies for 429 H-1B visas

eBay is facing renewed attention over its workforce strategy after disclosures showed the company plans to lay off 639 US-based employees in 2026 while simultaneously applying for 429 H-1B visa positions during the same period.





The figures, highlighted by workforce tracking platform Cutoffs.io using WARN notice filings and H-1B application data, have revived a longstanding debate over how large technology companies balance domestic workforce reductions with ongoing recruitment of foreign skilled workers.





While the data does not indicate whether the affected employees and H-1B applicants are connected by role, location or business unit, the overlap has drawn scrutiny as the technology sector continues to reshape workforces while investing in specialised talent.





Two workforce trends emerge at the same time





According to data cited by The American Bazaar, eBay filed applications for 429 H-1B positions across the first half of fiscal 2026.





The filings include:





360 H-1B applications in the second quarter of fiscal 2026

in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 69 H-1B applications in the first quarter of fiscal 2026

in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 429 total H-1B positions sought during the period





At the same time, WARN notices indicate that 639 employees in the United States are being affected by layoffs during 2026.





The combination of job reductions and visa hiring has become an increasingly examined issue across the technology industry, particularly as companies continue restructuring efforts while competing for specialised technical talent.





Debate over H-1B hiring resurfaces





The disclosures have prompted renewed discussion around the H-1B programme, which allows US employers to hire foreign workers in specialised occupations.





Critics of the practice contend that companies should prioritise retaining or recruiting domestic workers when reducing headcount. Supporters, however, maintain that H-1B recruitment is often focused on highly specialised roles where employers face skills shortages or struggle to find qualified candidates.





The available filings do not establish whether eBay's H-1B applications relate to the same functions, departments or locations affected by the layoffs.





As a result, the data alone does not demonstrate a direct link between the positions being eliminated and those being sponsored through the visa programme.





Strong business performance provides backdrop





The workforce disclosures come at a time when eBay has reported positive business momentum.





According to statements made last month by Chief Executive Officer Jamie Iannone, the company delivered first-quarter 2026 results ahead of expectations.





Iannone cited continued strength across eBay's marketplace business and growing adoption of artificial intelligence tools as contributors to performance.





The results suggest that the workforce changes are occurring against a backdrop of broader operational and strategic adjustments rather than a publicised deterioration in business conditions.





Layoffs are not new for eBay





This is not the first major workforce reduction undertaken by the company in recent years.





In early 2024, eBay announced plans to eliminate approximately 1,000 positions, representing around 9% of its workforce at the time.





The company said those cuts were intended to streamline operations and better align costs with growth priorities.





Key workforce figures include:





639 US employees affected by layoffs in 2026

429 H-1B applications filed in fiscal 2026

1,000 jobs eliminated in 2024

9% workforce reduction announced in 2024





Workforce planning remains under the spotlight





The technology sector continues to navigate a complex hiring environment. Many companies are reducing headcount in some areas while simultaneously recruiting for specialised skills linked to artificial intelligence, engineering, data science and other high-demand fields.





In eBay's case, the simultaneous presence of layoffs and H-1B recruitment has brought fresh attention to how large employers manage workforce planning during periods of organisational change.





While the filings do not establish a direct relationship between the affected jobs and visa-sponsored roles, they underscore the broader questions facing technology companies as they balance cost management, talent shortages and evolving business priorities.