Automation push drives fresh Citi layoffs across middle and back-office functions

Citi has carried out fresh layoffs across several middle and back-office functions in the US, as the banking giant continues a broader cost-cutting and automation drive aimed at improving operational efficiency.





According to reporting by eFinancialCareers, the latest workforce reductions have affected employees in locations including Tampa, Florida; O'Fallon, Missouri; and Florence, Kentucky. The cuts are understood to have primarily impacted staff working in functions such as regulatory reporting, risk, compliance, know-your-customer (KYC) operations and fraud detection.





The latest reductions come as Citi continues a multi-year transformation programme while increasing the use of technology and automation across its operations.





Cost discipline and transformation remain central priorities





A Citi spokesperson told eFinancialCareers that the bank remains committed to reducing its global headcount during 2026.





The spokesperson said staffing changes reflect adjustments to workforce levels, locations and expertise to align with business requirements, efficiencies generated through technology, and progress against the bank's transformation agenda.





For Indian HR and business leaders, the development underscores how large financial institutions are increasingly combining workforce restructuring with investments in automation, process redesign and global operating models.





Key details from the latest workforce actions





Citi has already conducted three rounds of layoffs in New York this year , affecting approximately 820 employees, according to earlier eFinancialCareers reporting.

, affecting approximately 820 employees, according to earlier eFinancialCareers reporting. Additional reductions have reportedly occurred across US operations beyond New York.

Teams linked to regulatory reporting, risk management, compliance, KYC and fraud detection are believed to have been impacted.

are believed to have been impacted. Some affected employees had spent more than two decades at the bank.

Several employees reportedly completed their final days with the organisation this week.





The publication also reported that not all workforce reductions may have appeared in WARN filings because disclosure requirements vary across US states.





Automation and offshoring influence workforce changes





The latest cuts come amid Citi's wider push to modernise operations and improve efficiency through technology.





According to eFinancialCareers, some eliminated roles have been automated, while others have been relocated to lower-cost global delivery centres. In certain cases, both automation and offshoring have contributed to job reductions.





The report highlighted Citi's operations in Costa Rica, where the bank maintains a Solutions Center and is currently recruiting project managers focused on its data governance initiatives.





Tim Ryan, the executive leading efforts to strengthen Citi's data management and regulatory transformation programme, recently highlighted the practical use of AI by employees in Costa Rica, according to the report.





Efficiency drive gathers pace





The workforce reductions also align with comments made by Gonzalo Luchetti, Citi's Chief Financial Officer.





According to investor presentation materials cited by eFinancialCareers, Luchetti has indicated that costs will be reduced as transformation work linked to Citi's 2020 regulatory consent order moves closer to completion.





The bank is also pursuing what it describes as a "structural efficiency push", with more than 100 processes reportedly identified for automation.





Industry observers have increasingly pointed to automation, artificial intelligence and operational simplification as major factors reshaping workforce requirements across global financial institutions.





Broader restructuring continues





Earlier this year, eFinancialCareers reported that Citi had reduced approximately 7,000 positions during the first six months of 2026. At the same time, the publication noted that the bank's workforce remained larger than it was before regulatory remediation efforts expanded following the 2020 consent order.





Citi has not publicly stated that it intends to return staffing levels to pre-consent order levels. However, ongoing restructuring, technology investments and efficiency initiatives suggest workforce optimisation remains a key strategic focus.





For employers globally, including those operating in India's banking and financial services sector, Citi's latest actions reflect a wider trend where automation, operational redesign and cost management are increasingly influencing workforce planning decisions.





As the bank progresses towards its transformation targets, further organisational adjustments are expected to remain closely watched by employees, investors and industry peers.