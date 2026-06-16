BBC eyes 2,000 layoffs in bid to save £500 million over two years

The BBC is preparing to cut up to 2,000 jobs as part of a plan to reduce costs by 10% and save £500 million over the next two years, according to reporting by the Financial Times.





The proposed reductions are expected to affect multiple parts of the organisation, with the broadcaster's news division set to be among the first areas to outline its restructuring plans. The move comes ahead of discussions with ministers over the BBC's future funding arrangements.





With a workforce of more than 20,000 employees, the planned cuts would represent one of the most significant workforce reductions undertaken by the public service broadcaster in recent years.





News division expected to lead restructuring efforts





According to the Financial Times, the BBC's news division is expected to reveal its cost-cutting plans next week.





The division, which accounts for roughly a quarter of the broadcaster's workforce, oversees television news operations, digital platforms, radio services and regional news coverage.





Sources cited by the Financial Times said the restructuring could result in substantial job losses across news operations. Some radio programmes are also expected to be affected, with the impact likely to be noticeable to audiences.





The report added that other departments, including content teams, may have greater flexibility to achieve savings through non-staff expenditure reductions.





Cost pressures drive savings programme





The workforce reduction forms part of a broader effort to improve the broadcaster's financial position.





Key details of the plan include:





Up to 2,000 job cuts

£500 million in targeted savings over two years

A 10% reduction in annual expenditure

Restructuring across multiple divisions

News operations among the first units expected to announce plans





The BBC first disclosed its intention to pursue the savings programme in April.





At the time, Rhodri Talfan Davies, the broadcaster's interim director-general, acknowledged the uncertainty the measures would create for employees.





"I know this creates real uncertainty, but we wanted to be open about the challenge," Davies said in an internal staff email, according to reports.





The organisation has already implemented a range of cost-control measures, including reducing spending on recruitment, business travel, management consultancies, conferences, awards and events.





Leadership warns of difficult decisions ahead





The planned cuts follow comments from Matt Brittin, the BBC's new director-general, who told the Financial Times last month that the broadcaster would need to make "hard and unpopular choices" to secure a financially sustainable future.





The broadcaster has faced mounting pressure to balance public service commitments with financial constraints, particularly as media organisations contend with changing audience habits, rising operating costs and growing competition for attention across digital platforms.





The forthcoming restructuring is expected to provide the clearest indication yet of how the BBC intends to reshape its operations while pursuing significant budget reductions.





Workforce cuts continue across industries





The BBC's planned job reductions come amid a broader wave of workforce restructuring across sectors.





Recent announcements include:





Meta plans to cut approximately 8,000 jobs , representing nearly 10% of its workforce.

plans to cut approximately , representing nearly 10% of its workforce. Inter Ikea Group announced plans to eliminate 850 roles , citing organisational complexity.

announced plans to eliminate , citing organisational complexity. Starbucks said it would cut 300 corporate jobs and close certain US offices after previous workforce reductions.

said it would cut and close certain US offices after previous workforce reductions. Cloudflare disclosed plans to eliminate more than 1,100 positions globally as it reorganises parts of its business around artificial intelligence.





While the factors behind each restructuring programme vary, organisations across industries continue to focus on cost efficiency, organisational simplification and changing operating models.





For the BBC, the coming weeks are expected to bring greater clarity on the scale of the cuts, the functions affected and how the broadcaster intends to deliver its £500 million savings target while maintaining core public service operations.