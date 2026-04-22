Canada Post plans to cut 30,000 jobs over 10 years through attrition

Canada Post plans to cut 30,000 jobs over the next decade through attrition, as it responds to mounting financial losses and structural challenges in its operations.





The workforce reduction will be achieved through retirements and voluntary departures rather than layoffs, the organisation said in its annual report to Parliament.





Workforce cuts linked to financial strain





The move comes after Canada Post reported a pre-tax loss of $1.57 billion for 2025, sharply higher than the $841 million loss recorded the previous year, according to Blacklock’s.





Chief executive Doug Ettinger said the organisation expects to reduce around 16,000 roles by 2030, followed by a further 14,000 positions between 2031 and 2035.





“Change is never easy, especially at Canada Post,” Ettinger wrote in the report, as cited by Blacklock’s. He added that while there is recognition of the need to secure the postal service, some of the changes are likely to raise concerns.





Service model under review





Alongside workforce reductions, Canada Post is examining changes to its delivery model. According to Blacklock’s, the organisation is reviewing the gradual phase-out of door-to-door delivery in some areas, including rural routes.





The report noted that door-to-door delivery costs $284 per address annually, compared with $162 for community mailboxes. Around 136,000 addresses are set to lose door-to-door service in the first phase this year.





Over the next five years, approximately four million addresses are expected to be served through community mailboxes, signalling a broader shift in how mail is delivered across the country.





Further operational changes planned





Canada Post is also considering reducing service outlets after the federal government lifted a long-standing moratorium on closing rural post offices, according to Blacklock’s.





In addition, the organisation is evaluating a move away from daily mail delivery to a second-day schedule, reflecting efforts to cut costs and improve efficiency.





Long-term restructuring underway





The planned workforce reduction and service changes point to a long-term restructuring of Canada Post as it adapts to declining mail volumes and rising operational costs.





With the changes set to unfold over the next decade, the organisation faces the challenge of balancing cost control with maintaining service levels, particularly in rural and remote communities.