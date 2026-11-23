Canva reportedly carried out employee terminations in the months before announcing plans to cut 1,271 jobs, with insiders claiming its actual workforce reduction in 2026 could be significantly higher.





According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Australian graphic design platform experienced a noticeable increase in employee exits during the two months preceding its November 4 announcement. Sources familiar with the developments alleged that several employees were dismissed quietly, while vacant positions were left unfilled.





The claims raise questions about the overall scale of workforce reductions at Canva, which publicly announced that approximately 22% of its workforce would be affected by the restructuring.





Earlier employee exits raise questions over reported layoffs





In a letter to employees on November 4, Canva co-founder and CEO Melanie Perkins described the restructuring as the most difficult moment in the company's 13-year history.





The announcement covered approximately 1,271 roles, representing 22% of Canva's workforce. The company also attracted attention for its severance arrangements, which included six months' pay and permission for departing employees to retain their company-issued MacBooks.





However, the Daily Mail reported that employees who left before the formal announcement may not have received the same exit benefits.





Sources speaking anonymously to the publication claimed that employee departures had increased noticeably in the preceding months. Some teams reportedly became smaller without the company replacing employees who had left.





The report also cited activity on Canva's internal employee platform, Canvaworld, where departures were allegedly visible through a farewell section.





An anonymous Glassdoor review dated October 22 reportedly referred to employees monitoring the platform to track colleagues leaving the organisation. The review also mentioned increasing account deactivations and pressure surrounding performance management.





Performance management allegations surface





The report also raised questions about whether performance reviews were being used to facilitate employee exits before the restructuring announcement.





An anonymous source alleged that Canva had conducted performance reviews which were used to manage certain employees out of the organisation.





The Daily Mail also referred to a February job advertisement for a Performance Development Specialist. The listing sought expertise in performance management and described plans to rethink performance, feedback and employee development during 2026.





However, the position was understood to be a backfill role rather than a newly created position.

Canva rejected suggestions that its performance management processes were connected to the restructuring.





Responding to the publication, a company spokesperson said there were no targets or quotas for performance-related exits. The spokesperson maintained that the restructuring was a separate decision concerning the organisation's future operating structure.





The company also said the changes did not reflect the individual contributions of employees affected by the redundancies.





Employees raise concerns over workplace culture





Beyond the reported departures, the publication highlighted employee concerns about workplace culture, management practices and the company's approach to internal communication.





Several anonymous Glassdoor reviews reportedly described an environment characterised by excessive positivity, favouritism and concerns about management practices.





One current employee, speaking anonymously, told the publication that workers were being treated like children rather than professionals.





A former employee also alleged that human resources reprimanded employees over the language they used, citing instances where workers were told their behaviour was not consistent with the Canva way.





The report further noted that some departing employees were frustrated by the positive public reception of Canva's redundancy announcement, particularly the attention given to its severance packages and leadership communication.





These accounts represent allegations and anonymous employee experiences, rather than independently established findings about the company's workplace practices.





AI's role in restructuring draws scrutiny





The restructuring has also renewed questions about the impact of artificial intelligence on employment across the technology industry.





Professionals Australia, the technology workers' union, called on Canva to provide greater clarity about whether AI had influenced its decision to reduce headcount.





Its managing director, Paul Inglis, said the company had not been as forthcoming about AI's role in the workforce changes as other technology companies, including WiseTech Global and Atlassian.





The union also highlighted growing concerns about job security among technology professionals as companies increasingly reorganise their operations around artificial intelligence.





Canva maintained that it was not replacing employees with AI.





In its response, the company said AI was changing the products it was developing and influencing how teams were organised, along with the skills required across the business.





It described the restructuring as an effort to simplify operations, bring closely connected functions together and establish clearer ownership of responsibilities.





Questions remain over the full extent of job cuts





The latest allegations add another dimension to Canva's November restructuring announcement, particularly around the distinction between formal redundancies and earlier employee departures.





While the company has publicly identified approximately 1,271 affected roles, the Daily Mail report suggests the total number of employees who left during 2026 could be higher.





Canva's explanation links the restructuring to organisational changes rather than direct AI-driven job replacement. However, questions surrounding earlier exits and the broader workforce impact remain part of the debate.