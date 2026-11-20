Cisco has reported fresh job cuts in November as part of its ongoing restructuring, with the latest round affecting less than 1% of its global workforce. The layoffs come as the networking company has reduced its headcount by approximately 8,000 employees, or 8.8%, between July 2024 and July 2026.





LinkedIn posts cited in the report indicate the latest cuts took place on 18 November, affecting employees in the US, including a business operations leader and a software engineering manager with more than a decade at the company.





The latest restructuring reflects Cisco's continued adjustments to its workforce and investments as it shifts towards areas of customer demand and long-term business value.





Latest cuts affect roles in the US





The latest layoffs were reported through LinkedIn posts, with affected employees including a business operations leader and a software engineering manager.





Both employees were based in the US and had spent at least 12 years at Cisco, according to the posts cited in the report.





Cisco did not disclose the specific teams, locations or number of employees affected in the latest round. The company said the restructuring involved less than 1% of its total workforce.

In a statement to SDxCentral, Cisco said it was making targeted changes across selected roles and locations globally while providing transition assistance to affected employees.





The spokesperson said:





"Winning in the AI era requires focused discipline to continuously shift our talent and investments toward the areas of greatest customer demand and long-term value creation."



The company added that its latest restructuring was part of its ongoing transformation and would involve targeted adjustments across select roles and locations.





Cisco's May layoffs affected 4,000 employees





The November cuts follow a larger workforce reduction announced by Cisco in May, when the company cut approximately 4,000 jobs globally, representing less than 5% of its workforce.





CEO Chuck Robbins linked the earlier restructuring to changes in Cisco's operating model, including the growing role of AI in employee workflows. The company has also encouraged employees to incorporate AI into their regular work.





Cisco has been exploring productivity gains through AI tools, including OpenAI's Codex, an AI coding agent. However, there is no reported evidence connecting the November layoffs directly to Cisco's work with Codex.





The distinction is important as technology companies continue to adjust staffing and investments while expanding AI adoption across operations.





Headcount falls as Cisco focuses on workforce efficiency





Cisco's latest earnings also highlighted improved workforce efficiency, with its employee count declining by a low single-digit percentage. The company expects the reduction to contribute to an approximately 19% increase in revenue per employee.





Robbins said the workforce changes would help Cisco generate $19 billion in incremental revenue while operating with fewer employees than it had two years earlier.





Cisco's headcount reduction between July 2024 and July 2026 stands at approximately:





8,000 employees fewer

8.8% decline in workforce size

Less than 1% of the workforce affected by the latest restructuring





The November layoffs add to Cisco's workforce changes as the company continues to realign talent and investments towards customer demand and business priorities.





While Cisco has positioned its restructuring around long-term value creation and efficiency, the latest cuts come amid a broader workforce reduction over the past two years. The company has not disclosed further details on the roles or teams affected in November.