Cloudflare cuts 1,100 jobs despite record revenue as CEO says AI changed workforce needs

Cloudflare has become the latest major technology company to link workforce cuts directly to AI-driven productivity gains, announcing plans to eliminate around 1,100 jobs despite reporting record quarterly revenue growth.





The internet infrastructure and cybersecurity company said it would reduce its workforce by approximately 20 per cent as part of what chief executive Matthew Prince described as a structural shift in how companies operate in the “agentic AI era”.





The layoffs mark the first mass workforce reduction in Cloudflare’s 16-year history.





The announcement came alongside first-quarter 2026 results showing revenue of $639.8 million, up 34 per cent year-on-year and the highest quarterly revenue in the company’s history.





But the strong growth numbers arrived with a difficult message for employees: Cloudflare believes AI is fundamentally changing how much labour it needs.





“We’ve never done something like this in Cloudflare’s history,” Prince said during the company’s earnings call on Thursday, according to TechCrunch.





Revenue climbs as workforce shrinks





Cloudflare’s results reflected the increasingly contradictory reality emerging across Silicon Valley, where companies are reporting rising revenue and stronger productivity while simultaneously reducing headcount.





Key first-quarter figures included:





• Revenue rose 34 per cent year-on-year to $639.8 million

• Net loss widened to $62 million from $53.2 million a year earlier

• Remaining performance obligations crossed $2.5 billion

• RPO growth also increased 34 per cent year-on-year

• Workforce reductions will affect around 1,100 employees





The company ended the quarter with roughly 5,500 employees before the layoffs were announced.





While Cloudflare’s losses widened in absolute terms, the loss represented a smaller percentage of revenue than in the previous year, reflecting continued operational expansion.





Chief financial officer Thomas Seifert said the cuts would affect employees across teams and geographies, excluding sales staff directly tied to revenue generation.





Cloudflare says layoffs are tied to AI, not cost cutting





Unlike traditional restructuring announcements framed around slowing growth or macroeconomic pressure, Cloudflare repeatedly emphasised that the cuts were linked specifically to AI-driven operational changes.





In a blog post cited by TechCrunch, Prince and company president Michelle Zatlyn said the layoffs were not designed primarily to reduce expenses.





“Today’s actions are not a cost-cutting exercise or an assessment of individuals’ performance; they are about Cloudflare defining how a world-class, high-growth company operates and creates value in the agentic AI era,” they wrote.





Prince said the company initially approached AI adoption cautiously despite already selling AI-related products.





That changed late last year.





“Internally, the tipping point was last November,” Prince said during the earnings call.





“At that point, across our teams, we began to see massive productivity gains, team members that were two, 10, even 100 times more productive than they had been before.”





He compared the shift to “going from a manual to an electric screwdriver”.





According to Prince, Cloudflare’s internal AI usage has increased by more than 600 per cent in the past three months alone.





AI is now embedded across Cloudflare’s operations





Prince described AI adoption inside Cloudflare as extending far beyond software development.





The company’s research and development teams are now heavily using Cloudflare’s own Workers platform, including its “vibe coding” features.





Prince also said all AI-generated code deployed into Cloudflare products is now reviewed by autonomous AI agents before implementation.





“Employees across the company from engineering to HR to finance to marketing run thousands of AI agent sessions each day to get their work done,” he said.





The company argues that these productivity gains are reshaping workforce requirements internally.





“A lot of the support people that provide support behind them, those roles aren’t going to be the roles that drive companies going forward,” Prince said.





The comments are likely to intensify ongoing debate across the technology sector over whether AI will primarily augment jobs or eliminate portions of existing workforce structures altogether.





Cloudflare joins a wider Silicon Valley pattern





Cloudflare’s announcement follows similar messaging from several large technology firms, including Meta, Microsoft and Amazon, which have all recently reported strong financial performance while reducing headcount and increasing AI investment.





What makes Cloudflare’s case notable is the directness of the company’s explanation.





Rather than framing the layoffs around market conditions or operational efficiency alone, executives explicitly linked workforce reductions to AI-enabled productivity.





That framing reflects a broader shift underway across the industry.





For much of the past two years, companies positioned AI primarily as a growth accelerator capable of boosting innovation and unlocking new products. Increasingly, executives are also presenting it as a labour-efficiency tool capable of changing organisational structures.





The result is a growing tension between rising productivity and workforce stability.





Company says hiring will continue despite layoffs





Despite the cuts, Prince said Cloudflare still expects to expand its workforce over the longer term.





He argued that employees who effectively integrate AI into their workflows are significantly more productive than before, making them more valuable to the organisation.





“We’ll continue to hire people, and we’ll continue to invest in them because the people that are embracing these tools are just so much more productive than we’d ever seen before,” he said.

Prince added that he expects Cloudflare could have more employees in 2027 than at any point during 2026.





That outlook highlights an increasingly common dynamic in the AI economy: companies may continue hiring, but not necessarily for the same types of roles.





The strongest demand is increasingly shifting towards employees capable of working alongside AI systems rather than performing support-heavy or repetitive operational functions.





Silicon Valley’s AI workforce debate is entering a new phase





Cloudflare’s restructuring arrives at a moment when investors, employees and policymakers are closely watching how AI adoption translates into labour decisions.





For years, technology executives largely framed AI as a productivity enhancer that would augment human capability. Now, several companies are beginning to argue that those same productivity gains justify leaner workforce models.





Whether that represents a genuine structural transformation or simply a new language for cost discipline remains contested across the industry.





When asked by analysts why the company needed such deep cuts after reporting record revenue growth, Prince offered a blunt explanation.





“Just because you’re fit doesn’t mean you can’t get fitter,” he said.