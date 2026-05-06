Coinbase cuts 14% jobs, trims management layers in AI-focused transformation

Coinbase is cutting 14% of its workforce and reshaping its management structure as the cryptocurrency exchange accelerates its transition towards an AI-first operating model under chief executive Brian Armstrong.





According to reporting by Fortune, the restructuring could affect just under 700 employees based on Coinbase’s most recent headcount figures. Armstrong said the decision was partly influenced by weakness in the crypto market, but stressed that the broader objective was to redesign how the company operates in the AI era.





The move marks one of the clearest examples yet of a large technology company not only reducing jobs because of AI-driven efficiencies, but also rebuilding its organisational hierarchy around automation, smaller teams, and faster execution.





“We are not just reducing headcount and cutting costs, we’re fundamentally changing how we operate,” Armstrong wrote in a post on X. He described the effort as “rebuilding Coinbase as an intelligence, with humans around the edge aligning it”.





Coinbase moves to a flatter hierarchy





At the centre of the overhaul is a significant reduction in traditional management layers.

Armstrong said Coinbase’s leadership structure would now extend no more than five layers below the chief executive level. He argued that flatter structures improve decision-making speed and reduce operational friction.





“Layers slow things down and create coordination tax,” Armstrong wrote on X, Fortune reported.

The company is also eliminating what Armstrong called “pure managers” and replacing them with “player-coaches”. These employees will continue overseeing teams while also acting as active individual contributors.





The approach reflects a broader shift across parts of Silicon Valley, where companies are increasingly favouring leaner management structures and larger employee-to-manager ratios.





Managers now oversee an average of 12.1 employees, compared with 10.9 employees in 2024. Meta’s recently formed applied engineering unit reportedly operates with a 50-to-1 employee-to-manager ratio.





AI-native teams become central to strategy





Coinbase’s restructuring goes beyond reducing headcount.





The company is introducing “AI-native pods”, which Armstrong described as highly autonomous teams built around AI agents and employees with advanced AI capabilities. Some of these teams could potentially consist of a single employee coordinating AI systems that perform tasks traditionally spread across engineers, product managers, and designers.





The strategy reflects growing confidence among technology executives that generative AI tools can significantly compress development timelines and automate operational workflows.





Key changes outlined by Coinbase include:





• Workforce reduction affecting around 14% of employees

• Leadership structure capped at five reporting layers below the CEO

• Replacement of traditional managers with “player-coaches”

• Increased employee-to-manager ratios of 15 or more reports per leader

• Expansion of AI-native operational teams and AI-assisted workflows





Armstrong has been vocal for years about integrating AI deeply into Coinbase’s operations.





Fortune reported that the company previously rolled out GitHub Copilot and Cursor licences across its engineering teams. Armstrong later discussed on the Cheeky Pint podcast with Stripe co-founder Patrick Collison how he accelerated adoption internally after becoming frustrated with delays.





He said engineers were instructed to adopt the tools within a week rather than over several quarters.





“Some of them didn’t, and they got fired,” Armstrong said during the podcast, according to Fortune.





Productivity gains reshape workforce planning





Armstrong argued that AI tools are already changing how work gets completed across Coinbase.

Over the past year, he said engineers have been able to deliver projects in days that previously required weeks of work from larger teams. He also noted that non-technical employees are increasingly using AI systems to write code and automate routine workflows.





Those productivity gains appear to have played a direct role in the company’s restructuring decisions.





The development comes as businesses across the technology sector reassess staffing needs amid rapid advances in generative AI capabilities.





Companies including Block and Snap have also announced layoffs while citing AI-related operational changes, Fortune reported.





However, the growing use of AI as justification for job reductions has also attracted criticism.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has previously warned about companies “AI washing” layoffs by attributing cuts to automation rather than underlying business challenges.





Aleksandar Tomic, associate dean for strategy, innovation and technology at Boston College, told Fortune that some companies may frame restructuring efforts around AI to soften investor concerns about broader operational issues.





“Instead of saying, ‘Hey, we have some business issues that caused us to have layoffs,’ which would be viewed negatively by the market, they say, ‘Oh, we are laying off people to gain efficiency,’ and then their stock price goes up,” Tomic said.





Tech sector recalibrates around AI





The Coinbase overhaul highlights how AI adoption is moving beyond experimentation and beginning to reshape organisational design itself.





While layoffs across the broader economy remain relatively low, according to Fortune, technology companies are increasingly reorganising around assumptions that AI systems will reduce the need for larger teams and extensive management structures.





For Coinbase, Armstrong said the objective is to build smaller, faster teams capable of executing with greater autonomy.





“AI is bringing a profound shift in how companies operate, and we’re reshaping Coinbase to lead in this new era,” he said.





The restructuring also signals a wider debate emerging across corporate America over how AI will alter management, productivity, and the future shape of white-collar work.