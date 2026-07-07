Coursera begins job cuts after acquiring Udemy, expects up to $11 million in charges

Coursera has begun cutting jobs as part of its post-acquisition integration of Udemy, with the online learning platform expecting to incur between $8 million and $11 million in restructuring charges, primarily related to severance payments and employee benefits.





According to Reuters, the company did not disclose how many employees would be affected. The workforce reduction follows the completion of Coursera's acquisition of Udemy on May 11, a deal aimed at creating a larger online learning business with a more efficient operating model.





Restructuring follows Udemy integration





The layoffs form part of Coursera's efforts to integrate Udemy into its operations after completing the acquisition.





The company said the combined business is restructuring its workforce to optimise its cost structure and operating model. Most of the expected restructuring expenses will be recognised during the third and fourth quarters of the year and are anticipated to be cash expenditures.





Coursera also said workforce reductions could continue beyond 2026 in certain markets where local labour laws and employee consultation requirements extend the timeline for position eliminations.





Company has not disclosed number of affected employees





Coursera has not revealed how many roles will be eliminated.





According to Reuters, the company did not immediately respond to requests for additional details on the number of employees impacted by the restructuring.





At the end of 2025, the two companies employed a combined workforce of nearly 2,700 people.





Employee numbers before the acquisition were:





Coursera: 1,307 full-time employees

full-time employees Udemy: 1,380 full-time employees





The company has not indicated which teams or business functions will be most affected.





Acquisition created a larger learning platform





Coursera announced its agreement to acquire Udemy in an all-stock transaction in December 2025, with the merger completing on May 11, 2026.





The combination brought together two of the largest online learning platforms. According to the companies' announcement at the time of the deal:





The combined company was valued at approximately $2.5 billion .

. It projected more than $1.5 billion in pro forma annual revenue.

in pro forma annual revenue. The merger targeted $115 million in annual run-rate cost synergies within 24 months of closing.





Coursera said the integration would strengthen its operating model while expanding its ability to serve enterprise and individual learners.





Tech sector continues workforce reset





Coursera's restructuring comes amid continued workforce reductions across the technology sector.





According to Layoffs.fyi, cited by Reuters, more than 200 technology companies have announced layoffs affecting over 119,400 employees so far this year.





The latest job cuts highlight how post-merger integration continues to drive workforce restructuring across the technology industry, as companies seek operational efficiencies while responding to changing market conditions.





For Coursera, the focus now shifts to integrating Udemy's operations while delivering the cost savings outlined when the acquisition was announced. The pace of workforce reductions will vary across regions, with local employment regulations determining when some role eliminations can be completed.