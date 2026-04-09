Disney targets 1,000 layoffs as cost-cutting continues under new CEO

Disney is planning to cut up to 1,000 jobs over the coming months, extending a multi-year cost-cutting drive as newly appointed chief executive Josh D’Amaro begins reshaping the business.





Deadline first confirmed the planned reductions, with The Wall Street Journal also reporting on the latest round of layoffs. The cuts would mark the first significant workforce action since D’Amaro formally took charge in March.





The entertainment group employed just over 230,000 people globally at the end of its most recent fiscal year, the majority of whom work part-time across its theme parks.





Cuts linked to marketing overhaul





A portion of the layoffs is tied to Disney’s efforts to streamline its marketing operations, according to Deadline. In January, the company promoted long-time executive Asad Ayaz to Chief Marketing and Brand Officer and outlined plans to consolidate marketing functions across film, television and streaming.





The move is aimed at eliminating duplication across divisions, a person familiar with the reductions told Deadline.





Disney declined to comment on the reported layoffs when contacted by the outlet.





Smaller than previous job cuts





While notable, the planned reductions are modest compared with earlier restructuring under former chief executive Bob Iger. Between 2023 and 2025, Disney eliminated around 8,000 roles, generating approximately $7.5 billion in cost savings, according to prior company disclosures cited in reports.





The latest cuts also follow a series of layoffs in June, when several hundred employees were let go across Disney Entertainment divisions, including marketing, publicity, casting and development, as well as corporate finance functions. Those reductions formed part of a broader industry trend of cost discipline among major media companies.





Leadership transition in focus





D’Amaro was named chief executive on 3 February and officially assumed the role on 18 March at Disney’s annual shareholder meeting, bringing to a close Iger’s 52-year association with the company, including two stints as CEO.





The new round of layoffs underscores the continued focus on efficiency and structural simplification as Disney navigates shifting economics in streaming and traditional media.





Further workforce adjustments may follow as the company continues to integrate operations and refine its cost base under new leadership.