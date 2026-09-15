Disney tightens RTO policy as more remote employees are asked to return to offices

Disney is asking more remote employees to return to offices, extending in-person work requirements to additional product and technology staff as the entertainment giant continues to reshape operations under CEO Josh D'Amaro.





According to reporting by Business Insider, some remote product and technology employees were informed on Monday that they will be required to work from a company office four days each week.





The move expands office attendance requirements for teams that had previously operated with greater flexibility, bringing them closer to policies already applied across much of the company's workforce.





Remote work exceptions are narrowing





Many Disney employees already work in person four days a week. Certain technology teams, however, had been granted exceptions to the policy. Those exceptions are now being reduced as Disney reinforces its existing workplace expectations.





Employees who fail to comply with the company's in-person attendance requirements can face termination.





The report also noted that enforcement has varied across teams. Some managers have closely monitored compliance with the four-day office rule, while others have taken a less stringent approach.





According to a person familiar with the matter cited by Business Insider, the latest move is intended to strengthen enforcement of Disney's current workplace policy rather than represent a major strategic shift.





Part of a wider corporate trend





Disney's latest action comes amid a broader push by major media and technology companies to increase office attendance.





Several large employers have tightened hybrid work arrangements over the past year as executives seek greater collaboration and organisational alignment.





According to Business Insider:





Disney generally requires many employees to work from offices four days per week.

generally requires many employees to work from offices four days per week. NBCUniversal expects most staff to be in the office four days a week.

expects most staff to be in the office four days a week. Paramount Skydance operates a broader five-day office attendance requirement, with some exceptions.

operates a broader five-day office attendance requirement, with some exceptions. Paramount's second phase of its return-to-office initiative took effect this week for certain US employees located outside New York and Los Angeles.





The shift reflects a growing emphasis among large employers on in-person collaboration after years of remote and hybrid working arrangements.





As workplace policies continue to evolve, companies are increasingly balancing flexibility with efforts to strengthen coordination across teams and functions.





D'Amaro's workplace strategy takes shape





The renewed focus on office attendance arrives as Josh D'Amaro approaches six months as Disney's chief executive.





Since taking over the role, D'Amaro has overseen several strategic initiatives aimed at reshaping the company.





According to previous reporting by Business Insider, Disney has invested in enhancing Disney+, including deeper integration of Hulu features, while pursuing a broader vision for the platform that includes games and merchandise offerings.





At the same time, Disney has been advancing its "One Disney" strategy, designed to unify workflows, teams and operations across the organisation.





The return-to-office push aligns with broader efforts to create closer integration between business units and improve coordination across functions.





Workforce changes continue across the company





The office attendance changes follow a period of significant organisational restructuring.





Earlier this year, Disney conducted a major round of layoffs as part of ongoing operational changes. Additional job cuts followed in July during a restructuring effort at ESPN.





The combination of workforce adjustments, operational integration and tighter workplace policies highlights how Disney is continuing to reshape its business under new leadership.





While the latest office mandate primarily affects certain remote product and technology employees, it signals continued emphasis on in-person collaboration as the company pursues its long-term transformation agenda.





What comes next





Disney's latest move suggests large media companies remain committed to office-based working despite ongoing debates around remote and hybrid employment models.





With D'Amaro continuing to implement his vision for the company, workplace policies are likely to remain closely watched by employees and industry observers alike.





For Disney, the immediate focus appears to be consistency. By bringing more remote teams under existing attendance requirements, the company is seeking greater alignment across functions while advancing broader organisational priorities.