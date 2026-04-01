Fake memo triggers panic in Karnataka as thousands of outsourced staff fear job loss

A fake government memo triggered widespread panic across Karnataka’s administrative departments this week, after it appeared to order the termination of thousands of outsourced employees.





The Karnataka finance department, which reports to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has since filed a police complaint, clarifying that no such directive was issued and that the document was fabricated.





CONFUSION ACROSS DEPARTMENTS





The memo, dated March 24, instructed departments to terminate services of outsourced employees whose contracts had ended, causing confusion among officials and workers alike, according to reporting by Deccan Herald.





Karnataka has 96,844 outsourced employees working across departments, making the potential impact of such an order significant.





Finance department undersecretary M Rajamma said in a statement that the memo was fake and had led to unnecessary alarm. “No such order or official memo has been issued,” she said, adding that a complaint has been filed with the Vidhana Soudha police to identify those responsible.





“The fake memo has created confusion in government departments,” Rajamma stated in her complaint.





OUTSOURCING UNDER SCRUTINY





The incident comes at a time when the state government is already reviewing its reliance on outsourced labour.





A Cabinet sub-committee, led by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, has recommended a phased end to outsourcing across government departments by March 2028.





According to the panel, more than three lakh vacant posts are currently being filled through outsourcing, insourcing, and daily wage arrangements, raising concerns over fairness in hiring and adherence to reservation policies.





“There’s an urgent need to take serious steps to change the system,” the sub-committee noted in its recommendations last year, citing issues around merit-based selection and statutory compliance.





WORKFORCE RISKS AND POLICY GAPS





Outsourced employment in government roles has long been criticised for offering lower wages and limited social security benefits, compared with permanent public sector jobs.





To address these concerns, the panel has proposed interim reforms, including the creation of multi-purpose cooperative societies to manage outsourced workers, ensuring access to statutory benefits such as provident fund and employee state insurance.





It has also recommended the introduction of a Karnataka Outsourced Employees (Regulation, Placement and Welfare) Bill, aimed at formalising protections for this workforce.





As previously highlighted in People Matters’ coverage on contract workforce trends, governments and organisations alike are increasingly grappling with balancing flexibility with worker protections, particularly as non-permanent roles expand.





While the immediate panic triggered by the fake memo has subsided, the episode has exposed underlying uncertainty among outsourced workers , many of whom remain vulnerable to policy shifts.





With structural reforms under consideration and a large contractual workforce in place, the state’s approach to outsourcing will remain under scrutiny.





For now, the focus is on restoring clarity within departments—but the broader debate around job security, employment models, and governance oversight is unlikely to fade anytime soon.