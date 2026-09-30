Ford turned performance reviews into a layoff tool, suit alleges

A federal lawsuit filed against Ford Motor Company alleges the automaker used a performance management system to create grounds for terminating salaried employees without conducting formal layoffs.





The complaint, filed on September 28 in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, centres on the termination of a 57-year-old data analyst who worked at Ford for 28 years and was approximately two years away from a key retirement milestone.





According to the filing, the employee's dismissal formed part of a wider company-wide "stealth" or "soft layoff" programme that allegedly relied on manipulated performance ratings to reduce headcount.





The allegations remain unproven, and no court has made findings on the claims.





Long-serving employee challenges termination





The lawsuit outlines a career spanning more than two decades at Ford.





According to the complaint, the employee joined Ford as a contract worker in 1994 before becoming a direct employee in 1997. Over the years, she worked across supply chain, inventory management, warehouse operations and supplier support functions.





The filing states she later joined Ford's Global Data Insight and Analytics team, where she spent eight years training employees across the company on data workflows and dashboard creation.





The complaint also highlights several achievements attributed to the employee, including the development of a reporting process that reportedly reduced report compilation time from several hours to approximately ten minutes.





According to the lawsuit, she also completed training on Ford's new analytics platforms in early 2025 and handled a record number of technical consultations during the same quarter.

The filing states her employment ended on or around July 15, 2025.





According to the complaint, she was not given a reason for her termination and was denied requests for additional time to pursue internal opportunities within the company.





Allegations focus on performance management practices





The lawsuit extends beyond an individual termination and challenges Ford's broader performance evaluation process.





According to the filing, Ford introduced a revised performance management framework in 2024 that allegedly incorporated forced ranking and rating quotas.





The complaint alleges HR representatives instructed senior leaders to ensure every salaried employee received at least one "inconsistent" performance rating regardless of actual performance outcomes.





The lawsuit further claims two consecutive "inconsistent" ratings could trigger termination without a prior performance improvement process.





According to the filing, the system allegedly included:





At least 30% of employees receiving the lowest performance ratings

receiving the lowest performance ratings A maximum of 5% of employees eligible for "exceeded" ratings across both performance measures

eligible for "exceeded" ratings across both performance measures No employees permitted to receive the highest rating tier

Calibration sessions where leaders could adjust ratings beyond managers' original assessments





The complaint alleges these mechanisms created predetermined outcomes and enabled workforce reductions under the appearance of performance-based decisions.





Age and retirement-related claims emerge





A central element of the lawsuit concerns age discrimination and retirement benefits.





According to the complaint, the employee was the oldest member of her team and had never received disciplinary action, warnings or a performance improvement plan during her tenure.





The filing also alleges Ford transferred at least two substantially younger employees from the same team into other roles during the weeks preceding her termination, while her employment was ended.





The lawsuit further claims the employee was approximately two years away from reaching a 30-year service milestone under Ford's General Retirement Plan, which would have qualified her for supplemental retirement benefits.





According to the complaint, older employees and workers approaching retirement milestones were disproportionately affected by the alleged rating system.





Family circumstances also cited





The lawsuit additionally raises concerns relating to disability discrimination.





According to the filing, the employee received approval in early 2025 for intermittent leave to assist her husband, who was preparing to undergo bone marrow transplant treatment for leukaemia.





Although the leave was ultimately not used, the complaint alleges Ford was aware of the circumstances and claims her association with a disabled family member contributed to the termination decision.





The lawsuit brings claims under multiple federal statutes, including:





Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA)

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA)





The employee is seeking reinstatement or equivalent compensation, economic and non-economic damages, and legal costs.





Wider implications for performance management





The lawsuit is likely to draw attention from HR leaders and employers globally, including those in India, as organisations continue to review performance management frameworks and workforce planning practices.





According to the complaint, forced ranking systems, rating quotas and calibration processes were used in ways that supported workforce reductions. Employment lawyers and courts will ultimately determine whether the allegations can be substantiated.





For now, the case places a spotlight on how performance evaluation systems are designed, governed and implemented, particularly when they intersect with workforce restructuring decisions. The litigation remains at an early stage, and the claims have yet to be tested in court.